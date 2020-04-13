Looking at the latest seven-day weather forecast, all I could see was chilly weather with daily chances of high winds, rain or snow. On some days, it looks like we might get all three.
This can only mean one thing: It is Madison County tournament week.
Except it isn’t.
We should be wondering if there was a school that could stop Pendleton Heights from sweeping the baseball and softball championships.
Could Brennan Morehead and Alexandria build on their state championship and take the county? What about Anderson? Could Ethan Bates and Andrew Dalton pitch Frankton to a title?
We should be celebrating the 20th Nick Muller baseball tournament this week, something my boss George Bremer was really looking forward to. Now, that will have to wait a year.
Is there a softball team that could break through against dominant pitcher Jordan Benefiel and the Arabians? Frankton, Alexandria, Madison-Grant and Lapel boast strong offenses that could have made the tournament extremely interesting. Likewise for Elwood, a team that has clubbed the ball the last couple years and now may have had the pitching to back that offense up.
We’ll never know for sure, but my money would have been on Benefiel.
On the tennis courts, would McKenzie Adams and a loaded Alexandria tennis team defend their title? Or could strong teams from Madison-Grant and Frankton wrest that crown away? Maybe Lapel would bounce back and figure in the mix.
Girls tennis was going to be one of the more exciting sports to watch this spring, with so many of the top players from last year returning. Now that, too, will have to wait.
On the penultimate night of the week, the track and field teams would have flocked to Fairmount for that county championship. There is always so much excitement on that evening as speed, endurance, strength and agility are all on full display on the same stage.
What I wouldn’t give to be laughing at fans who think they can see the strike zone better than an umpire who is 80 to 300 feet closer.
I’d love to be looking at the weather forecast with dread, wondering if games would be rained out or postponed and how that would affect the rest of a busy week’s schedule.
I really looked forward to reminding my family this was an extra busy time, and there was no guarantee I’d have my usual days off.
There are thousands who have lost much, much more during this pandemic.
Lives and livelihoods have been lost. People are struggling to pay their bills. Students have lost out on valuable time with their friends and important school memories.
There are positive signs the mitigation guidelines have been working, the curve may be flattening and parts of the country are nearing or at the peak of the current outbreak.
Please continue to practice social distancing and maybe, just maybe, we can get back to battling for Madison County bragging rights in the fall.
