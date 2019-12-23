With Christmas upon us and the New Year soon to follow, we know the Madison County basketball tournaments are right around the corner, followed by winter sports sectionals, spring sports Elite 11s, and then, before we can bat an eye, it will be time for the third annual THB Sports Awards in June.
OK, I may be getting a little ahead of myself.
Before we do all that, I decided to imagine what I would ask for if there were to be a Santa Claus for sports. Not sure how much of this I would get, I'm not sure if I am on the naughty or nice list.
That probably depends on who you ask.
Anyway, here it is, my Christmas 2019 wish list.
I'll start with the IHSAA, which has done some pretty cool stuff this year. Most notably, I think the running clock rule in football was a smashing success. I'd ask that we now move into the 21st century and start seeding the postseason tournaments.
We do it for wrestling. We can do it for the team sports as well.
I'm also wishing for more kids like Elwood seniors Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell. These two kids saw a fellow competitor in need after facing personal tragedy and, with just a small gesture, helped make a huge difference. I've actually lost track of the amount of money raised for Erikka Hill and her family, but it has to be well in excess of $20,000. Courtney and Claudia did not do it all, but they got the ball rolling.
I'm also wishing for less of something, specifically some of the knucklehead behavior that was on display over the weekend.
At four different arenas, we saw fans ejected for profanity, fighting or rushing the court as well as a player's parent confronting a coach over playing time.
Cheer loudly for your kids, but let's have some better behavior in 2020. It almost makes me wish for more shouts of "over the back."
The first Monday of the new year will be opening night of the Madison County basketball tournaments. I'm wishing for some of the same excitement this week as produced by one of my favorite events in recent years. It is my opinion both the boys and girls championships are very much up for grabs this year, and that could make for a very, very fun week.
And I know they don't want anything given to them, but I'm wishing for a boys basketball win soon for Anderson, Anderson Prep and Elwood. The three are a combined 0-20 to start the season, and no kids -- I don't care in what stage of rebuilding the team might be -- deserve to go winless. Let's hope these hard-working kids ring in the new year with a 'W.'
I'm also wishing for an APA girls basketball win soon. True, they are already 8-4 and have already set a new benchmark for the program in wins. But one of those was a forfeit. They want that eighth on-court win, and I hope it comes soon.
I'm wishing for more state championship magic. In 2019, Hill (track and field) and Silas Allred (wrestling) and the Alexandria baseball team all brought home IHSAA titles, and Lapel's girls golf team as well as Jesse McCurdy and Luke Combs all advanced to the state finals and performed well.
Let's have more of that, please?
And the one thing I'd ask for myself is some wisdom and problem solving. I ask that somehow I become smart enough to figure out how to add an Elite 11-type wrestling and swimming feature next winter.
And most of all, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and thanks for reading.
