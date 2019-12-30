As I prepared to write my final column of 2019, I took a few minutes to reflect on the year drawing to a close and had to catch my breath.
What a year it was here in the Madison County area.
There were state championships, incredible individual performances and some uniquely personal experiences that all add up to great memories that will last a lifetime.
Here are a few of my favorites:
In baseball, who can forget that seventh inning of the Class 2A baseball state championship game as Alexandria took on Shortridge? It began with Kole Stewart reaching on an improbable dropped third strike, which was followed by a bloop from Nick Williams that led to Rylan Metz telling Brennan Morehead, “Dude, we won!”
On the basketball court, there was Rylan Detling walking to the gym almost straight from surgery to help lift Frankton to a sectional championship. He was only outdone by Kayden Key dropping 41 in the regional, helping lift the Eagles to the semistate and himself to the area player of the year award.
On the girls side of the court, watching Anderson’s Tyra Ford is always a joy. The 2019 area player of the year always plays bigger than her size and up to the level of the competition.
Sticking with basketball, how about the Anderson Prep girls starting this season 8-0, establishing a new program best for wins in a season?
This was the capper for a great year for the Jets who accomplished a pair of firsts for the athletic department. The soccer team won the school’s first postseason team game, and the volleyball team did the same for its program at the Madison County tournament level.
There was the excitement of not one but two Shenandoah state champs this year. First, Silas Allred finished a perfect season with a state wrestling title in the 195-pound division. Just a few months later, Erikka Hill did the same when she captured the state shot put championship. I was in the Lewis-Cass press box at the baseball regional following Hill’s progress on the twitter feed of our own Mike Battreall.
There were the fall accomplishments of Lapel athletes Jesse McCurdy (tennis), Luke Combs (cross country) and Macy Beeson (golf). Watching McCurdy dominate his entire career en route to a state finals appearance, Combs glide through area courses before a third-place finish at state and Beeson hit fairway after fairway and green after green before a 13th-place finish at state was great, not only in terms of athletics, but as proof good things can happen to great kids.
Also, the look in the faces of the Lapel golf team and coach Dylan Crosley as the scores at regional came in and they realized they were headed to the state as a team is a priceless memory.
Seeing Maddy Harmon of Liberty Christian return to form this season after a devastating knee injury just a year ago is a great example of triumph over adversity.
I was there when Pendleton Heights named its cross country course for legendary coach John C. Rhoades. The emotions from his family and his many former runners who were in attendance was something I’ll never forget.
Speaking of Pendleton Heights, every Jordan Benefiel pitching outing was memorable, just for her sheer dominance on a daily basis.
One of my favorite memories of the year was watching area, and out of area, communities rally to the aid of Hill after a house fire. Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell got the ball rolling on helping the Hill family and deserve all the unsought kudos they’ve richly received.
But, topping my list of memories are all the personal interactions with athletes, coaches and fans over the past year, both on and off the record. A great example was Daleville’s Connor Fleming and his coach Tyler Stotler sharing their shared bond with me.
Let’s hope for many more great memories in 2020, and happy New Year.
