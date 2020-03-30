Monday was March 30, a very special date for fans of Indiana University basketball.
I was reminded this is the date the Hoosiers won NCAA championships on three different occasions -- 1940, 1981 and 1987.
During this time of no games being played, I've noticed many of us are putting together lists of the best teams, best players and best sports movies.
It is a lot of fun to read others' opinions and, in many cases, to relive some memories from happier sports days.
So allow me to join the fray and relive a few of my favorite seasons involving my favorite teams.
My favorite championship team is the one for which I had to wait the longest.
A Seahawks fan since just after their 1976 inception, I had witnessed many a dark and painful season. There were some exciting times during the mid-1980s under the tenure of the late Chuck Knox. But, mostly, it was up and down for Seattle fans for the first 30 years of their existence before they broke through and made it to Super Bowl XL in 2006 and lost to Pittsburgh.
But in 2013-14, armed with a ferocious defense, a passionate running back and one of the bright young quarterbacks in the game, Seattle finally earned its first World Championship.
From the moment the first snap of Super Bowl XLVII sailed over Peyton Manning's head to give Seattle a 2-0 lead over Denver, the Seahawks were dominant.
But, despite a 22-0 halftime lead, after years of watching Manning work his magic in Indianapolis, I still had my doubts Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson would win.
It wasn't until Percy Harvin returned that second half kickoff for a touchdown that I allowed myself to believe it would happen. And although they passed on a repeat and an opportunity to be labeled a "dynasty" the following year, my beloved Seahawks had won a Super Bowl, and that was enough for me.
My Cincinnati Reds gave me a couple summers to remember.
In 2010, they won their division for the first time since 1995, ending a rather unremarkable 15-year run for the league's oldest franchise.
While their postseason hopes ended at the hands of Roy Hallady's no-hitter and the Philadelphia Phillies, it was fun to finally have the Reds relevant once again.
But nothing will match the magic of 1990 for me.
The Reds started in first place after winning a rare road opener after a preseason work stoppage postponed the start of the season.
And they stayed there the rest of the season.
Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, Billy Hatcher and Eric Davis -- my favorite Reds player of all time -- led the offense while Jose Rijo and the "Nasty Boys" bullpen of Randy Myers, Rob Dibble and Norm Charlton kept opponents off the scoreboard.
I managed to score tickets for the NLCS that year against the Pirates. I kept hitting redial on my Garfield telephone until I got through and, for the price of $300, purchased two tickets each for the four games the Reds could play at home.
They only played three as they beat the Pirates in six games and went on to face the defending champion Oakland A's in the World Series.
The A's were touted as heavy favorites, and it's easy to see why with a rotation of Bob Welch, Dave Stewart and Mike Moore as well as the lumber of Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco.
But, from the moment Davis connected for a first-inning home run off Stewart in Game 1, the Reds dominated. In sweeping Oakland, they showed they were simply put, the better team.
Oh, and getting back to those Hoosier memories.
In 1981, IU thumped North Carolina in Philadelphia for Bob Knight's second championship. My most vivid memory of that game was that it came on the same day as the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.
There was debate as to whether to postpone the game. I also remember hearing Reagan, who had a great sense of humor, said upon arrival at the hospital, "All things being equal, I'd rather be in Philadelphia."
I was 10 years old, so I thought he wanted to be at the game. I did not realize he was quoting W.C. Fields' tombstone.
In 1987, the Hoosiers reclaimed the throne thanks to the early shooting of Steve Alford and the late-game heroics of Keith Smart.
When his shot in the closing seconds hit the bottom of the net, the top of my head collided with the ceiling light in our living room.
That was probably the best vertical leap I'd ever displayed, but still nowhere near the 42-inch vertical Smart had.
Good memories indeed.
