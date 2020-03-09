Due to the gravity of the moment when it happened, there was no stoppage of the game on a hurried timeout by the coach and no announcement over the public address system. There was none of the pomp and circumstance that goes with a basketball player crossing the vaunted 1,000-point threshold.
If that 3-pointer Shenandoah's Andrew Bennett drilled in the fourth quarter Saturday night had come during a regular-season game, he would have had his moment in the spotlight. A voice would have boomed from the gymnasium speakers announcing, "Congratulations to Andrew Bennett on scoring his 1,000th career point."
But that's OK with him. He probably did not want that for several reasons.
Firstly, it was the Sectional 41 championship at Hagerstown, and the game was still very much in doubt.
Teammate Kaden McCollough's bomb just 25 seconds earlier had given the Raiders the lead after the game was tied heading to the fourth quarter.
After a Northeastern basket, Bennett took the pass from Jakeb Kinsey and calmly knocked down one of the biggest shots of his career.
It started a run of 12 straight points as the Raiders sprinted away for their fourth consecutive title.
Getting the win was what was important to Andrew in that moment, not an individual achievement.
"I want to go farther in the tournament rather than score points," he said.
And that's the other part of this.
I tried to get him to talk about himself and the achievement. I really did.
He just doesn't look at the sport that way.
It wasn't the first time, when asked about his big game or his big moment, he ended up talking about his teammates.
I listened as he talked glowingly about his friends and how special it was to have these types of memories to share with them the rest of their lives.
I smiled and thought to myself, "This is the most Andrew Bennett thing ever."
While he is quite adept at scoring, he's also one who defers to his teammates. He finds the open shooter, the interior mismatch or the hot hand.
He wants to win more than score himself, and that was on full display Saturday.
He was held to nine points, well below his 16 per game average.
But he handed out seven assists and made winning plays, even when they did not involve him putting points on the board.
A third reason the lack of grandeur probably didn't concern him is winning this sectional was not the goal for his team, as it would be for most.
Bennett and the Raiders feel like they have unfinished business after falling to Linton-Stockton at semistate last season and, barring any major upsets, it appears the teams are on a collision course for a rematch.
There was time to celebrate after the game. Bennett's family wore t-shirts to commemorate his achievement.
But he has bigger things he wants to accomplish this year.
He wants three more strands of basketball net to add to his collection.
And he does not care if he adds a single point to his total in accomplishing that particular goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.