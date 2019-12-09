OK, I think these kids are serious.
The winter sports season has barely begun. We aren't even to Christmas break or the Madison County tournament yet, and we've already seen some eye-popping performances from our area basketball, swimming and wrestling athletes.
As expected, the Shenandoah boys basketball team looks very dangerous, not just through three games but for the duration of the season.
That three-guard combination of juniors they have of Andrew Bennett, Jakeb Kinsey and Kaden McCollough are absolute dynamite. They play fast, they can all score through a myriad of ways, they defend their socks off and they share the ball.
Against three quality opponents -- Daleville, Blue River Valley and Alexandria -- to start the season, they have not only beaten them handily, they have completely run them out of the gym.
And Alexandria is still a team I believe is talented enough to make a run at the county title as well as a deep postseason run this spring.
I made the comment on Twitter, and I'll stand by it. There isn't a high school team in the state with a trio of guards better than those three.
The Raiders, along with Lapel and its impressive opening with wins against Anderson and Elwood and at Frankton and Pendleton Heights, are the only unbeaten boys teams in the area.
The boys basketball players aren't the only Shenandoah athletes making their presence felt early in the season.
The girls fourth-ranked Class 2A basketball team is the only remaining unbeaten team in the area. They will face off with No. 10 Monroe Central on Tuesday, their sternest test to date.
Senior wrestler Silas Allred made his season debut Saturday and picked up right where he left off after winning the state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse last February. He won all five of his matches at Elwood by fall.
Some of us were foolish to wonder how he'd do this year coming off a summer injury.
The Pendleton Heights wrestlers also had an impressive Saturday, winning the New Castle Invitational. They were led by Jared Brown (132) and Cade Campbell (heavyweight) who were 5-0 on the day and are both a perfect 11-0 this season. Elijah Creel (113) and Maverick Hamilton (160) were also 5-0 at New Castle.
We've seen some good starts in the pool as well.
Several Pendleton Heights girls -- namely Karly Riffey, Emma Robison and Grace McKinney -- are off to strong starts with multiple wins at each meet. Meanwhile, at Anderson, Carson Smitherman and Dayton Edwards are leading a really deep boys team. Edwards won the 50-meter freestyle race Saturday against some strong competition at the Noblesville Invitational.
Amber Lindzy, who had a solid freshman season, is off to a good start for the Lady Tribe as well, along with junior Allie Bramwell.
Many of these were expected.
There have been surprises, as well.
It's been documented here before, but the Anderson Prep girls basketball team has already eclipsed the program record for wins during its 8-1 start. Despite suffering their first loss last week at 2A No. 2 University, the Jets received votes in the latest poll.
The Frankton boys basketball team, presumed to be having a rebuilding year, is a hair's breadth away from being 4-0. Heartbreaking losses to Lapel and Tipton in the closing seconds have prevented an unbeaten start.
And the best freshman performance of the winter (so far) may be in Elwood with wrestler Jayden Reese. Reese was a perfect 5-0 at the Panthers' invitational Saturday in claiming the 113-pound weight class championship.
Like I said, we're just getting started.
