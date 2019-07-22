It's hard to believe.
It feels like 10 minutes ago that Brennan Morehead was scoring the winning run in the state championship game, and five minutes later Erikka Hill was our girls athlete of the year at the THB Sports Awards.
Yet, here we are, poised at the brink of ushering in another season of fall sports.
Thinking about the coming season is one way to beat this ridiculous heat. We can drift off and imagine a cool Saturday morning cross country meet or a chilly edition of Friday Night Lights with area football teams.
Of course, fall isn't entirely about cooling down. Area boys tennis and girls golf teams will be out there playing in the heat, a far different type of season than their opposite numbers who play in the spring, when it's windy and often times downright cold.
Then there are the volleyball matches where the excitement of a match can make you break out into a sweat even while sitting in an air-conditioned gymnasium.
As a husband of an area coach once told me, "They charge you for the whole seat, but you'll only need the edge."
I realize most of the excitement in recent years has happened during the winter and spring. State baseball champions in three of the last four years, a softball state finalist just three years ago, basketball teams making it to at least the semistate round more often than not and a pair of undefeated individual state champs have made things pretty fun from November until June around here.
But I'm kind of partial to the fall season.
Don't get me wrong, I love basketball, baseball, softball and every other season.
But there's something about the beginning of the school year I just enjoy. We can begin predicting which teams might make that postseason run or which athletes we expect to be the best in their sports.
By the way, speaking for the sports staff up here, we are rarely accurate with those predictions.
While spring may be the beginning for most, when we wake up and warm up from the dreariness of winter weather, to me fall is where it begins. It's when our sports year begins, and we start to get excited.
That's one of the things I love about our Elite 11 and Prime 9 features.
It gives me a chance to meet some kids I haven't talked with before and to catch up with many I already know. It's an opportunity to hear how excited they are for the coming season, and there's nothing better than an excited kid.
And believe me, every single athlete is ready to get going this fall, and that goes for me, too.
I'm interested to see how the sectional realignments will affect our area teams, for better or for worse.
I'm excited to see Anderson football on its new turf field.
I'm excited to see if Luke Combs can make a third straight run to the state finals.
I'm looking forward to seeing how the county tournaments play out.
With Pendleton Heights now allowing students to attend sporting events for free, I'll be excited to see that full student section for the Aug. 19 volleyball opener against Richmond.
But, most of all, I'm just glad the 2019-20 IHSAA calendar year is upon us, and I think we're all looking forward to the successes — and the heartbreaks — that go along with sports this year.
