We’re a week away from the first girls basketball games in the area, which is a fairly blunt reminder the fall sports season is winding down.
Football teams are in the sectional semifinal stage, with several teams hoping to be playing for a few more weeks, and the cross country state meet is Saturday.
That’s it. That’s the end of the fall.
So I’m going to put on the pumpkin spice, apple cider, jack-o-lantern flavored coffee and pull on that nice warm sweater while I think about some of the highlights from the season soon to be wrapping up.
It was a fun year of girls golf.
Congratulations to Daleville, Lapel and Pendleton Heights as well as Madison-Grant senior Kasey Cleaver for advancing through the girls golf sectional round. Macy Beeson and the Bulldogs went on to make school history by making it to the state meet, where they finished in 13th place.
Also kudos to Frankton for a stunning Central Indiana Conference championship in just the program’s second year of competition.
Speaking of making history, Anderson Prep accomplished a little of that this year. Its volleyball team won its first Madison County match, and the soccer team became the first team in school history to win a sectional game.
But the big soccer accomplishment this year went to the Jets’ Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference and cross-town rivals from Liberty Christian, which won its second sectional in three years. The McCord twins, Landan and Cade, scored three goals, including Cade’s game winner in the sectional title game.
We had no sectional champs in volleyball this season, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t great moments along the way.
Pendleton Heights won its second straight Madison County title on its way to a 26-win season, and Frankton, on the heels of a sectional title last year, won 27 matches in 2019. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Alexandria won two of its three matchups with Frankton, including at county and in sectional.
Also, PH senior Aubree Dwiggins reached the 2,000-assist milestone, and Frankton’s Kate Sperry eclipsed the 1,000-kill plateau along the way. And watching the Shenandoah Raiders hit rocket serve after rocket serve was so impressive. Kamryn Buck led the area in aces by just one over her own teammate, Allison King.
In tennis, Lapel won its seventh straight team sectional while Nick Evans and Jackson Manwell from Madison-Grant and Kaleb Alumbaugh and Jackson McKinney from PH moved on in the doubles tournament.
But it was Jesse McCurdy advancing to the state finals that was the big highlight. Seeing great athletes, who also happen to be great kids, being rewarded is amazing.
Their seasons aren’t over yet, but football and cross country have provided some spectacular highlights.
Luke Combs won his third straight Madison County championship — he finished second place as a freshman — and went on to sectional and regional championships and will be the lone area runner at the state meet Saturday in Terre Haute.
PH sophomore Laney Ricker made it two-for-two in the Madison County girls race.
The Alexandria football team’s offense figured to be one of the more entertaining units to watch this season, and the Tigers have not disappointed. Quarterback Rylan Metz’s 30 TD passes this season and 75 for his career as well as Cade Vernetti’s 15 TD receptions are all school records.
The high-flying Tigers will need a special performance Friday to upend unbeaten Eastern, which just ended Lapel’s quest for a third straight sectional title.
As it turns out, that was Cole Alexander’s last football game for the Bulldogs. I was there when he threw his first pass, an absolute on-target dart. It was a prelude of the many great things he has done on the football field since.
Alexander’s example is one to follow for one of the more exciting gridiron freshmen this season in Elwood quarterback Chance Martin. It was a tough season for the Panthers, but Martin showed himself to be a player coach Ron Brown can build around.
If he turns out to be anywhere near the player Alexander has been, Elwood football will be just fine.
