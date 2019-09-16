As sports fans, we all love the selfless athletes, don't we?
Baseball fans love the guy who gives himself up at the plate to move the runner over, instead of swinging for the seats when it isn't necessary.
Evaluating athletes has become largely driven by statistics. That's how arbitration cases are handled. Contract negotiations and consideration for various Halls of Fame often come down to numbers put up by the player.
This happens on the local level, too. Athletes want that school or state record, and coaches want it for the kids, too.
That's all understandable, and nobody faults the athletes in those situations.
But when an athlete passes on the opportunity for these accomplishments for the good of their team, I think those are the kids who deserve extra recognition.
Such is the case with Pendleton Heights senior Megan Mills.
First, a little about Megan the athlete.
The two-sport talent transferred to PH from New Castle after her sophomore year when she led the Trojans soccer team with 20 goals and 11 assists and also scored 6.1 points per game for the basketball team.
The assumption was by joining prolific PH scorers Taylor Fort and Helena Talbot, Mills would be part of an explosive soccer offense that could not be stopped.
But, due to injuries, her coaches asked her to step into the goalkeeper's position.
That couldn't have been easy for Mills.
One of her greatest assets is her athleticism. She is strong, has great foot skills and is blessed with fantastic speed. I've often compared watching her run up and down the pitch to watching a gazelle run across the African savannah, fast and graceful.
But, for the good of the team, she put those skills in her hip pocket and stood between the posts for a talented team that very nearly won a sectional title.
Her selflessness was on display again last Monday when PH hosted Crispus Attucks.
The game was a total mismatch. The Arabians won 10-0 and very easily could have scored 30 times with Mills scoring 10 or more herself.
But coach Mark Davy pulled the reins back on his team in the second half to avoid needlessly embarrassing the Tigers.
Mills did score a goal in the first half and had repeated opportunities with nothing between herself and an almost defenseless goalie except green grass.
But, on those occasions, she deferred to a teammate, helping the team work on possessing the ball.
Sure, she could have padded her stats, but what would have been the point?
She also averaged 10.3 points per game for PH basketball last season. She is talented enough in both sports to play at the next level in either. Reading the tea leaves, it seems she is leaning toward continuing her basketball career next year.
No matter where she goes or which sport she ultimately chooses, one thing is certain.
She will be the ultimate team player for whichever team is lucky enough to land her on its roster.
