There was absolutely no measurable reason Frankton could compete for the state championship game.
Statistics, power rankings and polls, they all pointed to someone else. Most did not even give Frankton a chance to win a sectional game.
Not a sectional championship. A sectional game.
An 0-1 postseason was all the Eagles girls basketball team was going to produce after they would fall to third-ranked Monroe Central.
Only, this girls basketball postseason did not exactly play out as predicted.
They upset Monroe Central, went on to win sectional and regional and advanced to the state championship game with the school's first semistate title last week.
While the ride ended with a disappointing and lopsided loss to No. 4 (and probably under-ranked) Linton-Stockton, there was no reason for any Eagles players to hang their heads.
And they already knew that.
With the outcome long since decided, the three Frankton seniors -- Grace Alexander, Addie Gardner and Bailey Tucker -- checked out of their final game with 2:52 remaining to a rousing chorus of cheers and applause from the Eagles faithful.
There were no tears, and none of the three hid their faces behind a towel while hanging their head on the bench.
They were smiling.
"We talked about keeping (our emotions) together," Gardner said. "We made it this far. We made history. Keep smiling. There's nothing to cry about."
Gardner and her teammates did keep it together. Smiling on the court for pictures while the Miners celebrated their championship just feet away on the same court.
Emotions would come later but not as a result of failure.
Far from it.
Those tears are because a special team had accomplished the impossible, the unbelievable, and, win or lose, they would never take the court as a group again.
"It makes me cry to talk about it," Gardner added.
Junior Chloee Thomas said this team has no reason to hang their heads.
"I'm very proud of where we've gotten, and I'm very proud of our seniors," she said. "They've been great role models to the younger players, even me, and we all look up to them."
It was fitting that the seniors would be the first to check out of the game. As they left to hugs from their coaches and smiles to their teammates, I wasn't the only one who noticed.
"They set a great example. They keep their heads high," Thomas said. "They stay positive, and that is contagious."
Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker spoke glowingly about this group of girls after the game, hoping to one day be invited to the weddings of his players. He referred to them as "family."
A loss in their final game together did nothing to change that.
"I'm still so proud of them, such a great group of kids," Hamaker said. "It's a team I'm always going to remember."
You aren't the only one, Stephan. Not by a long shot.
We'll all remember "The Clyde Street Miracles" for a long, long time.
