I hope the “Senior Night” series we’ve been running on these pages has been as therapeutic for the kids and the fans as I’ve found it to be.
With the cancellation of the remainder of the school year and, along with it, all of spring sports, it is understandable for high school kids to be feeling the full range of emotions.
This is especially true of the seniors.
I thought this was a good way to honor these kids, most of whom have spent their entire lives working toward having a great senior season. Without the games to play or a senior night for their parents to escort them onto the field, I thought it was a good way for them to say goodbye or thank you to their supporters, schools and communities.
It has done something else, too, usually reserved for the playing field.
The kids are pouring their emotions into a word document almost like a private diary entry.
The athletes I’ve spoken with by phone or email over the last month have been taking their predicament far better than their coaches or parents.
That is, at least outwardly.
They say the right things and have been putting on a brave face. They have been accepting of the decisions made because of the circumstances and have, for the most part, agreed with what has been done.
“It is what it is,” is a phrase I’ve heard on multiple occasions.
But in these letters, it is plain to see the kids are hurting.
This is not a surprise. They should be in pain, and no one should expect any less. What’s more, they are expressing that pain in whatever form it takes, and that has to be considered a good thing.
Anyone following the series has already seen these emotions, and there will be more. They range from celebratory of their successes on the field and friendships off it to disappointment and sadness at lost opportunities for championships to absolute anger toward the failures that prompted such a widespread pandemic.
They’re all OK. It is perfectly normal for kids to be feeling all of these emotions. It is healthy for them to express themselves in this way, whether they write a letter for the series or just talk about it with family.
As I write this column, we have received 19 letters and have published 15. Eleven have come from softball players, four from baseball players, three from track and field athletes and one tennis player, but no golfers. Fourteen have been female athletes to just five males, and Daleville athletes have sent by far the most with seven, followed by Alexandria with three. Anderson, Lapel and Shenandoah athletes have yet to participate.
These letters are the words of the student-athletes. I have done very little editing except for punctuation and a little spelling.
High school is two words, not one, for instance. If a kid says “gonna” in their letter instead of “going to”, I leave that alone.
I invite all seniors to continue to send their letters. There is no cap on this, we’ll continue to publish this series as long as it takes. There is no word limit, you can write 1,000 words like Kennady Scott did or keep it to around 400 like Kirsten VanHorn’s letter. Both were equally eloquent and heartfelt.
Those final games, matches and meets cannot be replaced. Prom probably won’t happen, and graduation will look a lot different than these kids imagined.
So don’t judge the kids for expressing all of their emotions. They’re more than entitled.
