A number of changes have occurred within the game of baseball in recent years. Some are good, while there are others I disagree with.
But there have been recent proposals that are just plain ridiculous.
The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will be experimenting with some possible new rules in the second half of its baseball season. And, no, this is not something it came up with on its own. This is being done at the request of Major League Baseball.
One is the batter can have the option to "steal" first base. He can try to take the bag on any pitch that gets by the catcher, similar to a dropped third strike except it can be done on any count.
In fact, it has already been done. July 13, Tony Thomas, a former Cubs draft pick, stole first base in a game for Southern Maryland.
This is bad for a number of reasons. One that worries me is the effect this will have on pitching strategy. Where is the incentive to throw breaking balls, the most likely pitches to be in the dirt, early in the count? Hitters who struggle with hitting the curveball, especially those with speed, can sit on the fastball and be ready to run if a breaking pitch skips to the backstop.
Billy Hamilton's career could see a renaissance if this nonsense ever makes it to the majors.
Another experiment has been to move the pitching rubber back several feet, an idea meant to take away any advantage a pitcher gifted with a 95 mph or faster fastball might have.
It wasn't enough to juice the baseball, but now MLB wants to see what would happen if the fastballs were coming in a little slower? Are home runs not already being hit at a record pace?
And they are using electronic umpires as well.
There are sports where instant replay is a good idea. Football is one and tennis, which executes it better than any other sport, is another.
I've never liked replay in baseball, and I certainly don't like computers umpiring this game.
To my way of thinking, errors are part of the game, both by human players and umpires. Will we next have robots who never boot or drop a fly ball?
By the way, the computer at an Atlantic League game called a neck-high strike the other night, so not only is it a questionable idea to begin with, the mechanics are somewhat flawed as well.
I'm something of a baseball purist in many ways, but I have adapted to some changes. I understand the designated hitter is here to stay in the American League, and it will likely be a rule change that slithers its way into the senior circuit as well.
Exit velocity is a phrase that isn't going anywhere, either. It's a vital statistic that puts a number to the idea that if one hits the ball hard, things will generally go well for the batter.
I'm OK with pitch clocks and keeping the batter in the box to do away with needless between pitch delays.
There's nothing wrong with tinkering with the rules on occasion, and I'm glad these particular experiments are being done at the minor-league level before being implemented at the MLB level.
But this is a lot of change being thrown at the sport at once.
My main thought is this, slow down with the changes to baseball.
