Tuesday, it begins.
The long-awaited opening of the girls basketball season opens up with four area teams getting underway.
That got me wondering about who I'm most excited to see play this season. Truth be told, all 11 teams have something to offer, whether it's hopes and dreams of postseason success, more moderate regular season goals or just to watch a young team develop and learn through the course of the season.
One thing I enjoyed last year was watching the duo of Tyra Ford and Staisha Hamilton at Anderson play together. Both are dynamic playmakers and capable of putting up big numbers on any given night.
While Ford, as the reigning area girls player of the year, is back as a junior, Hamilton has graduated and has taken her talents and her sizable passion for the game to Southeastern Illinois.
So here are some of the dynamic duos to watch for this year, listed alphabetically, just like Batman and Robin.
Alexandria: Reece VanBlair and Reiley Hiser
These two juniors fit the mold of playing inside and outside. VanBlair's quickness and long arms make her a nightmare defensively for the opposition while Hiser showed she can play anywhere on the court. Both averaged double-digit scoring last year -- VanBlair at 12.6 points per game and Hiser at 10.5 -- and Hiser, despite being listed at 5-foot-5, can outrebound her own size with 6.8 per game.
Anderson: Tyra Ford and Erin Martin
Ford, the area's leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, averaged a double-double with 10.2 rebounds. Martin is the best candidate to fill the scoring void left by Hamilton, as she averaged 7.6 points and 3.5 assists last year. Both are capable of 3-point percentages in the high 30s.
Anderson Prep: Savannah Prewett and Madison Stamm
This one should have an asterisk. Instead of a dynamic duo, the Jets have more of a Three Musketeers situation as they are the team that is closest to having three double-digit scoring averages returning. Stamm (15.4 points, 10.7 rebounds) and Prewett (13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds) lead the way, but the third wheel is senior Tommya Davis. An explosive athlete, Davis scored 9.8 per contest for the Jets last season.
Daleville: Heather Pautler and Ashlyn Craig
An area player of the year candidate, Pautler nearly averaged a double-double herself last season at 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. She can do it all and will be aided by Craig (8.3 points), a returning starter who will look to ease the pain of losing Mackenzie Walker's 10.7 points per game to graduation.
Frankton: Addie Gardner and Chloee Thomas
A Hanover commit, Gardner (9.5 points) can stroke it from 3-point range at 38 percent or the foul line at 80 percent. Thomas, a 6-1 newcomer last year, averaged 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds last year despite being slowed early on by injury. Fully healthy this year, Thomas should combine with Gardner and a deep roster to make Frankton one of the teams with postseason aspirations.
Lapel: Morgan Knepp and Makynlee Taylor
The Bulldogs also have more of a triplet situation than a duo. Knepp (10.5 points, 4.2 assists) runs the point, Taylor (9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds) can dominate the paint and Delany Peoples (9 points, 6.1 rebounds) can do it all. With a first-round Madison County game looming, we could be in for a trio of Frankton-Lapel games this season, which could be fun.
Pendleton Heights: Aubree Dwiggins and Megan Mills
The Arabians also boast a solid trio of scorers in Dwiggins (11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds), Mills (10.3 points) and junior Kylie Davis (9.5 points). If Dwiggins and Mills can stay healthy -- both struggled with knee issues last year but came through their fall sports in good shape -- PH is a team that could challenge Anderson in county and Mount Vernon in sectional and conference.
Shenandoah: Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill
This duo might be the best, and they are definitely winning at longevity. Perry and Hill rejuvenated Shenandoah girls basketball when they arrived together as freshmen and now as juniors, they could be primed for a postseason run. Perry (17 points) has already scored 850 points in her Raiders career while Hill (14.7 points, 8.8 rebounds) was one of the most improved players in the area last year.
