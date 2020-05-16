Sadly, the revelations over the last week of our Winter Sports Athletes of the Year and All-Area teams will be the final such awards for the 2019-20 sports year.
These five kids comprise a rather remarkable group for a number of reasons, but I’ll highlight a couple here.
First of all, out of the five, only Shenandoah’s Silas Allred is graduating after taking his third straight Wrestling Athlete of the Year Award. The remaining four — Grace McKinney of Pendleton Heights, Dayton Edwards and Tyra Ford of Anderson and Andrew Bennett of Shenandoah — will be back next year to defend their title with Ford seeking her third straight award.
It is bittersweet to see Allred finish his high school career. I am certainly sorry to see him go, but at the same time, we may be running out of superlatives to describe his accomplishments.
Of course, this was the easiest of the decisions to be made from the winter. It’s hard to argue with a second straight undefeated state championship, even during a year when three area wrestlers advanced to the state finals.
Another thing that makes Allred so exceptional, beyond his incredible athletic career, is just how humble he is off the mat. If anyone ever had the right to be conceited and full of himself, it would be the future Nebraska Cornhusker.
Yet, he is the furthest thing from high on himself. He always credits his family, coaches, teammates and, above all, God for his accomplishments. It is so humbling and also uplifting to sit and speak with him, which I did on March 12, the day before COVID-19 shut everything down.
That March 13, a Friday of course, was the day Bennett and his Raiders teammates had the postseason rug pulled out from under their feet.
There’s no way to know for sure, but I’m convinced Bennett and company were going to run the table and make it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the state finals. And he is another kid it is very hard to root against.
He shares many of Allred’s qualities in terms of humility. One who frequently uses his Twitter account to share uplifting thoughts and Bible verses, he also defers the credit for his success to his coaches and teammates. He’s a kid who can do anything he wants on a basketball court, yet devotes almost every waking hour to making himself even better.
Humility is that common trait between all five of these kids. Now -- make no mistake -- they are talented, and they know it, but they seem to spend little time thumping their own chests.
I first saw McKinney swim as a middle-schooler during an annual summer competition in Pendleton. It was obvious then, with her name at or near the top of the leaderboards of her races, she was well on her way to being a future star for the Arabians. And here she is, hands down the Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year as a sophomore.
The Boys Swimming award might have been the tightest competition of them all, with Edwards narrowly edging out his teammate, Carson Smitherman. Edwards is a soft spoken young man, also incredibly humble, who loves swimming for Anderson. He and McKinney both practice with a grueling regimen that includes over 20 hours per week of swimming.
What Ford has done in her three years at Anderson has been extraordinary and with a frustrating lack of fanfare. I’ve said it on social media and I’ll go ahead and say it here in print: Tyra Ford is the most underrated basketball player, girls or boys, in the entire state.
Inexplicably left off the 2020 Junior All-Star team, her name has also not been mentioned once by the statewide media in early discussions of the race for the 2021 Miss Basketball Award.
I’m not saying she should win it, but for her to not even be in the conversation is an absolute travesty.
That is almost as ludicrous as the idea, at the time I spoke with her last month, she has not received one single college scholarship offer.
Not a single one. Incredible.
Whatever college coach finally comes to their senses will get quite a kid, one who selflessly works with special needs students in her school during the day and scores many, many baskets at night.
Great athletes and humble human beings. These are the kids that make this job a lot of fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.