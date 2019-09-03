During the past week, a pair of area teams have emerged with some surprise success.
Saturday, I had the pleasure of covering the Central Indiana Conference girls golf championship held at the Elwood Golf Links. The story of the day was the win by the Frankton Eagles, who defeated Alexandria by four strokes for the title.
Part of what made that story so improbable was the Frankton girls golf program is in its infancy, just its third year of existence and second year in competition.
The second part is Jeff Bates’ team was playing short-handed Saturday.
Junior Adriana Horn was unable to play due to ongoing back issues that have limited her to just two rounds this season. While the Frankton team is pretty balanced, on any given day Horn is one of their top three players.
Yet the Eagles still pulled together for the championship.
I spoke with Bates and Horn before play started and both were down about her injury and inability to play. Basically, Horn can start a round and feel pretty good for a few holes before pain begins to set in and becomes intolerable after nine holes.
That makes playing 18 holes impossible.
But she was still there Saturday, participating in every way she could. She was helping Bates before the tournament and cheering on the other players. She was being what she is supposed to be, a good teammate.
And when the dust settled and the scores revealed the Frankton victory, her tears of joy were just as authentic as they were for the rest of the girls, as if she’d been a participant.
Which, of course, she was.
A second team also had a remarkable first this week as the Anderson Prep soccer team was ranked for the first time, coming in as the No. 20 Class 1A team in the state.
Not only was it a first for the soccer team, we think that’s the first time any APA team has been ranked in the state.
After a 3-0 win Saturday over Traders Point Christian, the Jets are 3-0-2 and have surrendered just nine goals in their five games. Among their early season highlights, junior Larry Rodriguez scored seven goals himself in a two-game span, and Derek Dailey struck for a pair in Saturday’s win.
We’ll be catching up with the Jets in the coming weeks, to be sure.
Excuse me, we’ll be catching up with the 20th-ranked APA Jets soccer team very soon.
