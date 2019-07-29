We started the "Elite 11" features two years ago as part of our basketball previews in an effort to shine a light on a top returning player for each of the 22 basketball teams in the area.
It has since grown to include the "Prime 9" for the nine area football teams, and we've also added separate features for baseball and softball as well as photo features that encompass the other fall and spring sports.
With so many busy schedules, it can be a little taxing and frustrating to contact all the coaches and athletes involved, scheduling their photo shoots and putting together the display on the page, not to mention how tough it is to try to pick just one kid to represent their team and their school.
And it's totally worth it.
This fall, we've expanded the feature again, adding an Elite 11 for volleyball, a sport that was included with boys tennis, girls golf, boys and girls cross country and boys and girls soccer in last year's fall sports feature.
Several factors contributed to this.
First, trying to squeeze seven sports into one feature with 11 kids was just not feasible. And, given the high level of volleyball in the area, it wasn't fair to the girls who play the sport, nor was it fair to the kids in the other sports who would inevitably get left out. As a result, this year we'll have three girls golfers as opposed to just one last year, and we'll be able to include more soccer and tennis players and cross country runners as well.
Secondly, in the spring we tried doing the three features (baseball, softball, spring sports) and, although it wasn't easy, we found it could be done.
Finally, we can't stand pat. We want to grow our coverage and make it better at every opportunity.
Part of that is the THB Sports Awards, which we will continue to look for ways to make even better. Part is always looking for more correspondents to help us cover as many games, teams and athletes on a day-to-day basis as we can.
And part is shining as many spotlights on as many kids as possible. Somewhere in these photo features, I'm sure there are several past and future athletes of the year in their given sport. But most will not be. That doesn't mean they don't deserve to get some attention.
The kids chosen were picked because they are key players for their teams.
What I've found from speaking to these kids is just how dynamic and diverse they are off the field as well as on it. They are smart, funny and poised, everything their parents, coaches and communities could ask for.
Selfishly, I look forward to each visit from these kids. I learn something every time, whether they are an athlete I've spoken with before or someone I am meeting for the first time.
Last year, we highlighted about 80 kids through these features, and we'll increase that total to over 90 this year.
The volleyball Elite 11 will run Aug. 12, fall sports Aug. 17 and the Prime 9 on Aug. 19.
