"Victis honor" is Latin for "honor the vanquished."
With their seasons at an end, it is time to pay some respect to what the Daleville and Shenandoah girls basketball teams accomplished this season.
While neither wanted the season to end where and when it did, both the Broncos and Raiders can hold their heads high.
A team I had picked in the preseason to win its sectional, there were several times Daleville looked nowhere near the part. An early losing skid, some head-scratching losses gave me many second thoughts about that prognostication.
But the Broncos got hot at the right time and breezed to the school's first girls basketball sectional championship. Although they came up short at regional against a tough team from Northfield, this group of girls will always be able to say they were the first Broncos team to get there.
Now it is incumbent on the returning players, the coaches and the next group of kids in the pipeline to make sure it wasn't the last. There is plenty of returning talent, including Heather Pautler and Audrey Voss, and they are well coached by Ashley Fouch who really cares about the players.
They'll be back.
For Shenandoah, do not be fooled by a 26-point loss in the regional championship game Saturday night. The Raiders were every bit deserving of the top-five ranking they held through most of the season.
Top-ranked and unbeaten Triton Central is just that much better.
In fact, I might put the Tigers up against any other champion after the four classes are decided next weekend, and I'd like their chances. They have five kids who can score from anywhere on the court -- and they do it in bunches and in a hurry. They run the court well, and they looked as driven to win as any team I'd seen in a while.
But the Raiders will also be back. They return Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill for one more year, and there are several underclassmen who have shown promise.
Dameon Wyatt, another outstanding area coach, said it will be up to those younger kids to get better next year. Maybe this taste of making it to the "Elite Eight" and being so close to the Final Four is enough to motivate.
They, too, will be back.
Now we look ahead to a busy week.
Boys swimming sectional prelims will be Thursday with the finals Saturday at Fishers, the state wrestling championships will be decided Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis and the Frankton girls will try to advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history Saturday evening at the Logansport semistate site.
And, just in case that wasn't enough, the boys basketball sectional draw is Sunday afternoon.
Didn't basketball season just start?
We'll be there for all of it and then some.
-----
I wanted to include a note here that, sadly, another area sports family is suffering due to a tragic fire.
The Simons family, including sophomore football player Riley and freshman cheerleader Isabelle, lost everything in a fire Friday night, including two family cars.
A GoFundMe page has already raised over $20,000 for the family, but there is hope more can be raised for the family's more immediate needs.
At Tuesday's home boys basketball game against New Castle, the PH Athletic Department will take donations at each entrance, and all proceeds from the halftime shootout will go to the Simons family.
Much like the community did for Erikka Hill, I hope everyone can help this family as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.