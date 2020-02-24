We've seen several local examples of why sports is so important to us as people and the fabric of our society.
No, it isn't a high-flying dunk, a 50-yard touchdown run or a crosscourt backhand winner. It is not the perfect 10 on the floor exercise, the beauty of the twirling figure skater or the longest home run ever hit.
It is not the final on the scoreboard or even the game as a whole.
It's the moments. Those unforgettable snippets from the events that make us remember what happened in the games.
It's Madison-Grant junior Grant Brown climbing the bleachers to greet the family of Kyle Guenther, the Argylls assistant coach who had died the week before and was remembered at a memorial service just hours before tip.
Imagine how emotionally draining that had to be. Yet, they summoned themselves and won a game that, under the circumstances, they probably shouldn't have.
Without looking it up, I could not tell you the score by which M-G defeated Alexandria that night, but I vividly remember Brown's act just as I remember the Tigers players donning "Guenther Nation" shirts during warmups as an act of solidarity with their rival to the north.
How about Friday night when Anderson, enduring its worst season in terms of wins and losses in years, went on the road and scored a big North Central Conference win at Kokomo?
The lone senior, Joseph Jones, scored 27 points that night. With his high school career winding down, he had to have been excited to post such a game and help his team get a much-needed win.
I could tell because he messaged me with the news.
Also, by every analytic and statistic available, the Frankton girls basketball team's season should have ended weeks ago.
Remember when the Eagles were given a 16 percent chance to win sectional?
Well, so do they and they now have a 20 percent chance to win the state championship, by that same Sagarin thinking.
With no players assigned the label "superstar," a balanced team with six different players having led them in scoring, the Eagles have made history by winning the first semistate in program history.
And they did it by beating three teams along the way who were favored to win, including two in the top 10. So they'll have no fear Saturday when they take the Bankers Life Fieldhouse court against the second-ranked Miners of Linton-Stockton.
That same Sagarin ranking has the Miners as a 14-point favorite.
That's the same margin they were supposed to lose by last Saturday at semistate against No. 1-ranked and previously unbeaten Triton Central.
And it was the joyful tears and excited voices of the Eagles during the on-court celebration that followed at the Berry Bowl that I'll remember. Along with "The Steal," "The Block," and the team I'll always remember as "The Clyde Street Miracles."
And finally, also Saturday, perhaps the most memorable athlete I've ever been around went out and did his thing.
Silas Allred wanted to finish 39-0 with 39 pins and repeat as the state 195-pound champion. He was 38 for 38 entering the championship match against another unbeaten wrestler, who looked like he was at least going to make the match go the distance.
Not so fast. Allred got the pin, stood up and used his hands to signal the number 39.
And with that, the high school career of the most dominant area athlete ever came to an end.
But it won't be the championships Allred earned that I'll remember most. It will be the conversations. It will be the way he carried himself and strove for greatness even in the face of tremendous adversity.
Perfectly.
Sports, man.
