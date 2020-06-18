I do the same thing every year as area schools spend the early to middle part of June conducting their commencement and graduation ceremonies.
I get a little wistful thinking about the kids who are moving on to bigger and better things and even a little misty as I realize I’ve watched many of the athletes compete for the final time.
Every class is unique and special in its own way, and I knew that was the case with the 2020 group. There are champions, great kids, overachievers and plenty of winners, but that is the case every year. I just could not put my finger on what made 2020 such a great year for seniors.
Then Rick Teverbaugh helped me figure it out in a text message.
In Wednesday’s Herald Bulletin, 14 area valedictorians were featured, each with GPAs that closely resemble adult shoe sizes and are approximately double my IQ.
He incorrectly pointed out that nine of the 14 had listed athletics as part of their extracurricular activities.
We’re sportswriters. Math is not our strong suit (I’m sure Rick would agree). The actual number is 10.
Ten out of 14 competed athletically for area schools while compiling GPAs of 4.0 or better. I’m sure they could each figure that percentage quickly and off the top of their head, but thank goodness I have a calculator on my much-smarter-than-me smartphone which helped me determine the number is 71%.
Actually, 71.4%, as I’m sure Anderson tennis’s Nicole Tupling and her 4.773 grade point average would correct me. How do I know she would know this? She is going to study statistics with a mathematical emphasis at Purdue University this fall.
Now, Nicole never won a county tournament or any postseason championships on the tennis court, but she is a state champion regardless. In addition to being a math wiz, an outstanding student and an athlete, she also directed the Anderson Marching Highlanders to the Indiana State Fair Band Day championship last summer.
Tupling is not the only outstanding student athlete who will be headed to West Lafayette.
Alexandria football’s Blaise King (4.365) will major in exploratory studies. Anderson Prep’s Hanna Honarmandian (4.63) played basketball, soccer and tennis, ran track and cheered for the Jets and will be studying to be a veterinarian. Elwood tennis’s Sydney Bright — a fitting last name with a 4.5136 GPA — is majoring in computer engineering, and Madison-Grant tennis and volleyball player Kayla Comer (4.0) is going to be an engineer.
Daleville’s Hannah Allen (4.48) bowled and played softball and basketball and is going to be studying pre-law at Ball State, which is also the destination for Frankton’s Karissa Hall (4.29), who ran track and cross country, to study landscape architecture.
Lapel’s Jesse McCurdy (4.26) was a two-time area tennis athlete of the year and is headed to Calvin University in Michigan to study medicine, the same field of study for Liberty Christian softball star Alayna Thomas (4.678) at Indiana Wesleyan.
Last, but by no means least, is Shenandoah’s Rylee Johnson (4.37) who is headed to Tennessee to study mechanical engineering at Lipscomb University. In addition to scoring well in the classroom, all Johnson did for the Raiders was play volleyball, basketball, softball, tennis and run track and field as well as help found a new soccer program.
My goodness, kid, take a break. You earned it.
And they are just the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty of other really bright kids who are departing us for college this year. Silas Allred, Zoe Freer, Cade Vernetti, Kate Sperry, Tommya Davis and Anna Childers are just a few who leap to mind as kids who have helped define the hyphenated word “student-athlete.”
By the way, all these accomplishments were achieved by kids capping their high school careers with one of the toughest semesters any student has ever endured.
And I don’t think it’s a coincidence so many of our best and brightest compete in sports.
They learn about commitment and work ethic while playing sports, something that translates well into the equally competitive arena of the classroom.
These kids, and so many more, are the future. They will be the ones who help solve society’s ills, cure diseases, discover planets and save lives.
And having been around and interviewed most of these kids, let me tell you something with extreme confidence: This class has raised an already high bar, and I have every confidence the future is very, very bright.
I probably should get Nicole on speed dial in case I need help with figuring stats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.