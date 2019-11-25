It has never been a secret I am no fan of winter weather. This is especially true for when we are trying to schedule fall sports athlete of the year photo shoots.
Hey, more on that later.
But I am a big fan of the sports that come with winter weather, which means basketball, wrestling and swimming.
The girls hoops season is entering its fourth week of competition, and there have been some pretty interesting results early on.
We can start with the best feel-good story of the winter so far, which is the 7-0 Anderson Prep girls team.
One can raise an eyebrow at their strength of schedule all they want, but consider a couple things. So far, the Jets have won three of their games against teams they lost to last season. They beat Daleville, which shredded them twice by a combined 62 points, Muncie Burris, which beat APA by nine, and Cambridge City Lincoln, 38-32 winners a year ago.
They are also winning these games in convincing fashion. Their average margin of victory through six games is just a shade under 20 points, with three games won by over 30 and just one, a 52-49 win over Wes-Del in the season opener, being a one-possession game.
Three players — seniors Savannah Prewett, Madison Stamm and Tommya Davis — are among the area leaders in scoring and a fourth — junior Chelsea Klepfer — is near the top in rebounding.
Their schedule does toughen up soon, and nobody is suggesting this team runs the table. But for a program that has never won more than seven games in a season, a 7-0 start is worth celebrating.
Three teams — Frankton, Lapel, and Pendleton Heights — are showing tremendous depth early on. They have all looked impressive in their wins but have also had some head-scratching losses. I believe all three will figure it out as the season progresses and be serious postseason threats.
Alexandria started strong but has struggled of late with the loss of junior Reiley Hiser to an injury. She does so much for that team, when she gets back, the wins will be more frequent as well.
Anderson’s Tyra Ford is showing few signs of an offseason knee injury and is putting up her usual outstanding numbers, as is the Shenandoah duo of Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill.
So, those are a few of the early season girls hoops observations.
The boys are ready to go next with games tipping off area seasons Tuesday night for Alexandria, Anderson, APA, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant and Pendleton Heights.
This is the fun part, right? What will be the big storylines to follow this season?
After semistate appearances last year by Shenandoah and Frankton, can either get back or go beyond? The Raiders figure to be ranked highly and a good bet to make another run while Frankton will start a very inexperienced roster. But coach Brent Brobston always seems to have that team ready by the time sectional arrives.
Talented, but young, rosters will meet head-to-head Tuesday when PH and Anderson renew their rivalry. Those teams will be interesting to track this year.
Alexandria is a defending sectional champ with plenty of experience returning. Due to realignment, the Tigers find themselves in the same sectional with Frankton, Lapel, Elwood and Wapahani, making one of the most competitive sectionals around even more so.
And can Madison-Grant, which pulled off a huge sectional upset last season against Tipton, do it again this year? The Argylls would dearly love a trip to regional and could be one of the surprise teams this season.
We’ll try to be there for as much of the hoops action as we can. These stories, plus all the wrestling and swimming athletes, make the months of November, December, January and February a little more tolerable.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
