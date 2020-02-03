It is that time again.
Postseason basketball begins Tuesday around the state, including for six of our area teams -- Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant and Shenandoah. Pendleton Heights opens its sectional run Wednesday while Anderson Prep, Daleville, Frankton and Lapel drew first-round byes and will play in the semifinal round Friday.
It is easy to point out the teams that are favorites or, at the very least, have a legitimate chance to win their sectional and move on to next weekend's regional round. According to the Sagarin Ratings, those would be Daleville, Frankton, Lapel and Shenandoah. Nobody would be shocked if Anderson or Pendleton Heights advanced, either. They just happen to be in a tough sectional with Mount Vernon.
There are some intriguing teams that, whether anyone believes they have a chance to continue playing, are worthy of consideration. Not because they are great teams but because of the considerable improvement they've shown this season.
One of these would be Madison-Grant.
Why the Argylls?
That's a valid question considering they are 0-5 against their Sectional 39 opponents, including two losses against their Tuesday foe Eastbrook.
But two of those losses, at sectional favorite Tipton and Blackford, were on the road and were early in the season. I submit this M-G team is vastly improved from where they were at that time.
They are well coached by Brandon Bradley, who has taken a group comprised mainly of athletes playing basketball rather than pure basketball players and has molded them into a rather cohesive group.
Their more recent losses against this field -- at Taylor and both Eastbrook games -- were by single digits and could have gone either way. In the Argylls' win against Alexandria to close out the season, they found one of their best offensive grooves of the year as four players put double-figure totals in the scoring column.
The biggest improvement I see is in their aggressiveness. Five-foot-10 sophomore Azmae Turner is a tough player to defend at the guard position and can score going to the basket, while junior Zoey Barnett is very good at scoring on the offensive glass. Gracey Fox is a 5-11 sophomore with an almost perfect basketball physique who is beginning to show she can dominate on the interior, and freshman point guard Daya Greene is one of the most enjoyable players in the area to watch. She plays fast with her head and eyes up.
Oh, and they have an absolute lock-down defender in sophomore Chelsea Bowland. She may not score a point, yet might be the most important player on the floor.
Bradley keeps a statistical sheet in his office that charts a comparison between games played last year and this year. In almost every game, the Argylls have shown a vast improvement between the results of his first year and this season.
Two others I'm eyeballing along these lines are in Sectional 55 at Tri-Central.
Liberty Christian, following a 12-game losing streak, has won three of its four games under interim coach Mike Carey.
Rather than relying solely on 6-foot forward Elena Tufts for scoring output, the Lions are moving the ball well and finding players like Mady Rees, Maddy Harmon and Shameel Clervrain as important contributors.
And they are having fun.
The historic accomplishments for the Jets have been well documented this season already. They will be the only team entering this sectional with a winning record and have been competitive against, or beaten, every team in the draw with the exception of the host Trojans.
Despite their success, the Jets will still be viewed as underdogs.
Teams in that sectional will view them that way at their own peril. With Madison Stamm, Savannah Prewett, and a healthy Tommya Davis, they'll be a tough out in this bracket.
We had no area girls basketball sectional champions last year.
I believe it will be a noisy week.
