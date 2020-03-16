Albeit temporary, it is a whole new world in many ways.
Compared to the cause of saving lives, sports may not be the most important thing in our world.
That is not to say they are not important at all. They are. Sports help us as a distraction from the stress that goes with day-to-day life, whether that involves personal problems, work issues or school pressures.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that are being put in place, there won’t be any games, matches or meets for a while. Maybe that means mid-to-late April, maybe that means May and possibly we could be looking at a late-July girls golf meet as our next event to cover.
Given the new uncertainties that seem to be sprung upon us on a daily — almost an hourly — basis, there is no way to predict what the future holds.
But one thing I can predict and promise is that, regardless of the lack of games to cover, there are still stories to tell.
And we’ll be there to cover them.
Our coverage will look very different for an extended period of time.
There are kids and coaches who are facing an uncertain future, the likes of which none of us have ever faced, and how they are dealing with that is an important area to explore.
There are seniors who are looking at the possibility of a premature end to their careers, teams with high hopes that may be dashed and championships that may go undefended.
Likewise, there are underclassmen who need this year for development and experience. We’ll tell those stories.
Our Elite 11 features will go on. Even though these 33 kids may not play a game this spring, they deserve to be spotlighted. While all 11 softball players have already had their photo shoots and interviews, we are in a holding pattern regarding six athletes in our baseball and spring sports features.
Eventually, we will get to them.
Our winter sports athletes of the year will still be honored. Three of the features have been completed, but both basketball players to be honored will have to wait until it is safe to do so.
We’ll still have our all-area teams and our correspondents will deliver features that will be timely and enjoyable reads, whether they be spring sports previews or something totally different.
Our Third Annual THB Sports Awards show is still being planned for June, although it may not be at the Paramount Theater and it may not be open to the public. We will continue to honor the best athletes in the area.
There is just so much we still do not know, and nobody can predict what the future holds in the coming days, weeks and months.
While there are so many “what ifs” and uncertainties in our lives right now, the sports pages of The Herald Bulletin will continue to be a refuge from the pains the world is supplying.
As journalists, that’s our job. And you can rest assured we’ll be here doing it.
