What a week it has been in the world of sports.
The games are slowly coming back. On the national level, there has been golf and auto racing, and it appears the NBA is fast approaching a resumption of its season.
If MLB can get out of its own way, maybe we’ll have baseball again soon as well.
In the area of social justice reform issues that have been at the forefront of the news for the last several weeks, the NFL and NASCAR made huge news off the field.
Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement acknowledging the NFL had taken the wrong stance in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement. While stopping short of apologizing for the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick and other players who had peacefully protested in recent years, it was extraordinary to hear Goodell say the words, “Black lives matter.”
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who had stated his disdain for the protests, did an about face later in the week, acknowledging what had been clear to so many for so long. The protests were in no way disrespectful to the military.
In another extraordinary sea change, NASCAR announced this week the flag of the Confederate States of America will no longer be allowed to fly at its events.
It was good to see there had been a two-way dialogue on these issues. Goodell listened to the players, Brees listened to his teammates and the community and NASCAR read the room properly and did what should have been done long ago.
These are truly interesting times in which we are living, and they are made even more so because there is still a global pandemic happening.
Yes, COVID-19 is still a thing, and a very serious one at that.
It has closed businesses, halted our beloved social gatherings, robbed us of the sports we love and has taken the lives of over 110,000 Americans in just four months.
This we know.
What we don’t — and can’t — know is what the future looks like.
I think there is reason for optimism.
I hope readers are enjoying the current series of stories on senior area athletes as they prepare to head off to college during these trying times. In the course of putting these stories together, I have spoken with a dozen college coaches from all over the country — literally from coast to coast — and there is one common thread.
No matter the challenges presented by each sport, they all believe games and matches will be played.
Also, in reading the tea leaves and in conversations with area coaches and athletic directors, it seems high school sports will be back this fall as well. Even the IHSAA recently released a schedule for when workouts and practices on school properties may resume, another great sign.
That does not mean there are no questions.
What are the protocols? Will there be fans in the stands? Will there be parents who do not feel safe allowing their children in a school or athletic setting yet? What happens to the team if a player tests positive? What happens to a team’s schedule if there is an outbreak at an opponent’s school?
These are the questions people far more intelligent and creative than I will be wrestling with in the coming weeks and months and trying to come up with solutions.
Here in Indiana, new cases are trending in the right direction even as Gov. Holcomb’s phased-in reopening is progressing. That is not the case everywhere as nearly half the states in the Union are seeing increases.
That makes for an interesting national sports landscape in the coming months.
So all that seems to be good news for sports fans, let’s all hope that continues.
But, if there’s one thing 2020 has taught us, that all could change in a heartbeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.