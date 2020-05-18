A couple recent events have prompted me to really think about why I miss sports.
Like many sports fans, I have been riveted to the television the last five Sundays watching “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1980s and '90s.
Regardless of how you feel about Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Krause or Dennis Rodman, the storytelling has been fantastic. Both in interviews conducted during the era and more recently, the drive of that franchise to win despite the obstacles that had to be overcome -- on and off the court -- has been brought more sharply into focus.
I’m not here to jump into the Jordan vs. Lebron James debate, which has become an obsession for basketball fans. Jordan is certainly the greatest of all time, but one can say that and still appreciate what LeBron has done during his career as well.
What I’m going to remember about this amazing series is not the point totals or the game scores. What I’m going to remember is the emotion conveyed within those 10 hours. Whether it was Jordan getting emotional when talking about his passion for winning or Steve Kerr discussing what the assassination of his father meant to him, those are just two of the many moments I’ll remember most.
Also, Monday morning while I was thinking about that, I was reminded one year ago exactly, Alexandria girls tennis won the sectional championship.
It was a stark reminder we can’t watch kids play sports for awhile.
But that’s not what I miss the most.
What I miss most is the conversations and the stories the athletes and coaches tell after the games. On that day in particular, I remember the excitement in the eyes of the players and the pride exhibited by coach Matt DeVault. The Tigers knew they had a formidable task the following week at regional, but they were enjoying the moment.
I even miss the season-ending talks with coaches, usually following a loss in the postseason tournament. No matter the coach or the sport, there is disappointment during that conversation, but there is always pride in the team’s accomplishments and the optimism of looking forward to the next year and using what they learned in defeat.
I haven’t interviewed anyone in person since March 12. Since then, it has been scheduling phone interviews and attempting to find a quiet place in a house occupied by two very protective dogs who need to alert the entire planet someone three houses away just got out of their car.
But that’s the job, for now. And I realize it’s a far less taxing effect than those who have suffered through the illness or have had their livelihoods interrupted by the shutdown.
Sports will be back, maybe as soon as the fall. We don’t know what that will look like, but it is a virtual certainty it will be very different from years past.
The games may be played without fans, and the restrictions around those postgame interviews will certainly be strict and regimented, as they should be.
I can’t wait. I know, even if we’re all wearing masks, I’ll be able to see the excitement or disappointment in the eyes of the coaches and players.
And that’s usually where the real story is anyway.
