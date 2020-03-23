The hits just keep on coming.
The International Olympic Committee appears to be leaning toward making the difficult, but correct, decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 summer games until 2021.
Those games were scheduled to begin four months from Monday, on July 24 with thousands of athletes and fans from around the world set to descend upon Japanese soil.
This is the latest of many potentially heartbreaking turns this COVID-19 crisis has taken. The NBA season, NCAA basketball tournaments, MLB season, NASCAR and The Masters are among the early national casualties, falling to either postponement or cancellation in the interest of public health.
This has become the new normal. Each day we check our news alerts to check the latest trends, how many have tested positive and how many have died. We look to see what’s been canceled and which states are the latest to implement further lockdowns.
As awful as they are, these are the right calls being made.
And the impending Olympics announcement should remind everyone just how serious this situation is. The only times the Games have ever been canceled were due to war - 1918 for World War I and 1940 and 1944 because of World War II.
In this case, the games are expected to be postponed for a year, not outright canceled. But the financial hit in the short term for Japan, as well as the long-term problems involving residents who are expecting to move into the athletic housing after the games, is substantial.
And, sadly, it also casts a dark shadow over our hopes sports will return to normal sooner rather than later.
As optimistic as I’ve tried to be through all this, I can no longer believe that will be the case.
I now believe the vast majority of MLB’s season will be played in front of empty stadiums, and the same fate could await NFL stadiums when (or if) that season opens in the fall.
The same could be said of high school sports in the fall. If they are played, it might still be too dangerous to allow large groups to gather in volleyball gyms or football stadiums.
I hope the mitigations being suggested by the CDC and local boards of health will be followed by most. That is the only way we can slow the spread of this virus. If we can do that, maybe in just over a month we can see an abbreviated spring sports season locally.
None of the trends with the illness are pointing toward that being possible.
Sports has never been isolated on a social island. It has always been intertwined with what is going on everywhere else in the world.
But, and I feel even as a relative newcomer to the sports writing business I can say this, never has the phrase “stick to sports” been more irrelevant or ridiculous.
I realize we need the games as an escape from the worries and stresses of our everyday lives, and there have been few times in my lifetime we needed them more.
But, at the same time, sports and the crowds they gather can act as giant petri dishes where this virus — twice as contagious and four times as deadly as the flu — can spread like wildfire.
The sooner we understand the dangers currently associated with being in and around crowds and practice the social distancing necessary for the period of time necessary, the sooner life, and sports, can get back to normal.
