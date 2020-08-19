ANDERSON — Indiana Sires Stakes action returned to Harrah’s Hoosier Racing & Casino on Wednesday with the fourth round for the 3-year-old competitors. Indiana-sired sophomore trotting fillies were the featured attraction on the 13-race card with two $31,500 divisions for the 3-year-old trotting fillies.
Rock Swan continued her winning ways to capture the opening division and her fourth straight stakes victory with driver Trace Tetrick. Stopping the timer in 1:53.1, Rock Swan recorded her third straight Indiana Sires Stakes victory and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Tetrick wasted no time and sent Rock Swan to the front through the opening panel in :27.4. May Baby and driver James Yoder, who returned to their home track after an appearance in the Hambletonian Oaks at The Meadowlands, grabbed a pocket seat with Swan Bomb and Ricky Macomber Jr. next in line. Rock Swan continued to call the shots through splits of :58 and 1:26.2. and the stage was set for a battle to the wire turning for home. May Baby tipped from the pocket, and the top pair matched strides down the lane. Using a :26.4 closing kick, Rock Swan was able to hold off May Baby and get the win by a nose. Deswanslittlelorie and Michael Oosting rallied for third. As the 8-5 second choice, Rock Swan returned $5.40 to her backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Erv Miller, the daughter of Swan For All and Jolly Jessica has now won four of six seasonal outings and 13 of 17 lifetime. Owned in partnership by S&R Racing and Anthony Lombardi, Rock Swan pushed her lifetime bankroll to $471,672. The victory was also one of four wins Wednesday for Hoosier Park’s leading driver, Tetrick.
In the second division, Sam Widger and Pretzel Party utilized similar gate-to-wire tactics to score in 1:55.3. With the win, Pretzel Party recorded her first stakes victory and established a new lifetime best.
Widger sent Pretzel Party away from the gate just enough to protect their rail position and grab the lead through the opening panel in :27.1. The field remained in single file order down the backside while Pretzel Party rattled off fractions of :56.3 and 1:26.2. Turning for home, Macomber had Skyway Tinacious out and applying pressure from first-over, but Pretzel Party wasn’t finished.
Using a :29.1 final quarter, Pretzel Party kept her challengers at bay to get the win by two-and-a-quarter lengths. Skyway Tinacious was forced to settle for second while La Nancio and Jared Finn trotted evenly to finish third. Sent off at odds of 2-1, Pretzel Party returned $6.20 at the betting windows.
Trained by Jeff Edwards, the daughter of Mr Cantab and Pretzel Hanover recorded her first win of the season from eight tries. Pretzel Party is owned in partnership by Denise Dennis and John Johannsen and pushed her lifetime bankroll to $121,605 with the win.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Thursday with two $31,500 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Thursday’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 3-6 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 in Race 14.
