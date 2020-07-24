ANDERSON — Indiana-sired 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, as the evening’s 14-race card was highlighted by four divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the freshman pacers.
Rogers Image and John DeLong stole the show after they recorded a national season's record for 2-year-old pacing colts with a 1:51.2 clocking in the first division. It was also a good night for trainer Brian Brown, who teamed up with leading driver Trace Tetrick to score two wins in stakes action.
Rogers Image opened up the stakes action in a big way and scored his maiden breaking win in fashion.
Delong allowed Roger’s Image to settle off the gate and found a spot along the rail in seventh. When the field straightened away down the backside, DeLong decided it was time to move, and Rogers Image quickly ranged up to grab command.
Employing a :27.1 final quarter, Rogers Image got the win by nearly a length over JK Going West and LeWayne Miller. The winning time set the national mark for 2-year-old pacing colts on a seven-eighths mile oval.
Trained by Ron Burke, the son of Rockin Image and Remi’s Rocket recorded his first win of the season from two outs. Rogers Image increased his lifetime bankroll to $13,750 for his ownership partnership of Burke Racing, J&T Silva, Purnel & Libby, Ras Racing and Weaver Bruscemi.
Brown sent out his first winner of the evening in the second division of the ISS action as What’s Your Beef utilized a sharp gate-to-wire effort to score in 1:51.4. With Tetrick in the bike, What’s Your Beef scored his third straight win and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Leaving from Post 4, What’s Your Beef grabbed the lead through the opening panel in :27.4 and went on to dictate middle fractions of :56.4 and 1:24.4. Using a :27 final panel, What’s Your Beef was able to hold off a late surge from Virgo and LeWayne Miller to get the win.
The son of JK Endofanera and Kats Treasure is now three-for-three in his young career. What’s Your Beef pushed his lifetime bankroll to $22,500 for owners W. Donovan, J. Sbrocco, K. Nichols and Jaf Racing.
PBR Street Gang tallied the second win for Team Brown after he scored his maiden breaking win in the third division of the stakes action with Tetrick in the bike. PBR Street Gang left just enough to grab a pocket seat and waited patiently to make his move late in the lane. Tetrick tipped PBR Street Gang from behind the leader, and he used the long Hoosier Park homestretch to his advantage to get the win in 1:52.2.
The son of JK Endofanera and Love You Always scored the first win of his career from two lifetime outs. With the win, PBR Street Gang increased his lifetime purse earnings to $11,850 for owners Country Club Acres, J Sbrocco, M. Leeman and L&H Mgmt Services.
Madeline’s Blk Jack played the role of favorite and looked every bit the part of a 1-5 shot scoring in his split of the stakes action. With Ricky Macomber Jr. in the bike, Madeline’s Blk Jack made his game-winning move down the backside and never looked back. Using a :26.3 closing kick, Madeline’s Blk Jack coasted to the wire under a hand drive from Macomber and finished five lengths in front of his competition.
With the win, the son of JK Endofanera and Honey’s Luck remains undefeated in two starts. The 1:52.2 clocking established a new lifetime best for the colt. Madeline's Blk Jack is owned by Madeline Farms and trained by Jamie Macomber.
The 2020 live racing season at Hoosier Park will be conducted through Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.