INDIANAPOLIS – Budding heroes need experienced mentors.
Luke Skywalker had Yoda. Bruce Wayne had Alfred Pennyworth. Daniel LaRusso had Mr. Miyagi.
And Jonathan Taylor has Marlon Mack.
The respect the pupil holds toward his master was plainly evident during a video call Monday.
Though Mack was lost for the season during the first half of the opener at Jacksonville, he’s remained a constant presence around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. He’s made himself available by text and in-person meetings, and Taylor is taking full advantage.
The Indianapolis Colts rookie most wants to know about Mack’s thought process. What did he see on a certain run play? How does he read a given pass protection? What is he thinking when he hears a certain play call?
It’s invaluable information – gold, in the parlance of head coach Frank Reich – and Taylor can’t get enough of it.
“One of the biggest things is (running backs) Coach (Tom) Rathman, he always pulls up clips of Marlon and how he was effective at delivering blockers to their defender,” Taylor said. “I think that is just the biggest thing, is just watching a lot of tape on Marlon because he has been so good in this system, and (I’m) trying to figure out how I can take bits and pieces of that and add it to my game.”
It's the circle of life in the NFL. Mack learned as a rookie from the immortal Frank Gore, who in turn studied under Rathman for the final six of his 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
Now Taylor benefits – directly or indirectly – from the collected knowledge of all three men.
Much of Mack’s view of the game – especially pre-snap reads – was curated by Gore, and Rathman brings a decidedly old-school flavor to the table. He helped win two Super Bowls as a bruising fullback with the 49ers from 1986-93 and finished his pro playing career with one season for the Los Angeles Raiders in 1994.
Along the way, Rathman racked up 2,020 career rushing yards and 2,684 receiving yards with 34 combined touchdowns. He also fumbled just seven times on 864 career touches.
Taylor came into the league with a reputation for loose ball security, but Rathman looked at the tape and said it would be an easy fix. The rookie has yet to fumble on his first 105 touches.
That’s one piece of evidence the 21-year-old who chose to play at Wisconsin over an offer from Harvard is a quick learner.
“I don’t think there’s any problem with him adapting,” Rathman said. “He’s a smart kid, and that’s one of the biggest factors of being a good football player is having the mindset. He’s done everything that he needs to do. It’s just about getting experience. And the more experience he gets, the better he’s gonna be.”
There’s tangible evidence of that as well.
Thrust into the starting role in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor rushed for 101 yards but averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. He appeared hesitant in the backfield and missed some holes that could have turned short gains into more explosive plays.
Taylor later explained he needed to make faster decisions and live with the results, one of many lessons from Mack. The change was plainly evident by Week 4 in Chicago, and he’s averaged 4.5 yards per carry over his last four starts.
“It’s definitely starting to slow down,” Taylor said. “One of the biggest things is when you think about the speed of the game, you kind of think about – it’s really all on you. It’s how quickly are you going to be able to process the movement of the defense, your progressions, your read and then you have to make a decision. I think just understanding some pre-snap things to kind of help quicken that process has definitely helped.
“The pre-snap (read) is a big role in this league, knowing things or anticipating things in the pre-snap. But once the ball snaps, it’s make a decision, go through your reads, go through your progression and be right.”
Rathman said Taylor has been right more often than not.
He sees a young player with a highly competitive nature who’s willing to put in the hard work necessary to succeed.
With Mack’s voice in Taylor’s head and Rathman’s first-hand experience at his disposal, the rookie seems to have all the tools he needs.
The Colts certainly hope so.
The rushing numbers on the whole aren’t pretty through six games. Indianapolis ranks 28th in the NFL with 588 yards on the ground and is last with 3.6 yards per carry.
But this is still a run-first offense, and the goal is to improve those numbers as the schedule toughens over the final 10 weeks.
“No question this is our identity,” Reich said. “We are committed to the run. Now, we have not been committed to the run as much as we would’ve liked to. I still think some of that is situational – a decent portion of that is situational. That’s who we want to be. We want to run the football.”
