INDIANAPOLIS – Khari Willis made arguably the most important defensive play of Sunday’s win at Tennessee.
Trailing by two points with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on third-and-10 from his own 25-yard line.
Sharpe had one man to beat for a first down to keep the drive alive, but Willis – the Indianapolis Colts rookie safety – hog-tied the receiver 1 yard shy of the marker.
Instead of continuing a march toward a potential game-winning field goal, Tennessee was forced to punt and allow the Colts to run more valuable time off the clock en route to a 19-17 victory.
Asked about the play Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Willis shrugged.
He relied on his technique and fundamentals and made the play he had to make.
“That’s really all it is,” Willis said, “just hitting him and driving your feet.”
Few of Willis’ veteran teammates would be surprised by that response.
A standout defender at Michigan State, Willis fell into the fourth round of this spring’s NFL Draft. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard was so eager to end his slide, he traded up 20 spots to select the safety near the start of the draft’s third and final day.
At the time, the Colts praised Willis’ versatility, maturity, leadership and intelligence. Once they got him into the building, they felt the 23-year-old could be even better than expected.
He made seven tackles against the Titans and has nine through the first two games of his NFL career. Perhaps most impressively, Willis seems equally effective against the run and the pass.
He has good instincts and the football IQ to convert the game plan to the playing field each week.
“He’s not a rookie,” fellow safety Malik Hooker said. “He’s way well advanced. Just being around him this offseason and seeing how he’s taking coaching and taking it into the next week or even the next practice … he’s that type of player. We don’t look at him as a rookie. He’s getting in there. He’s filling big shoes. I feel like he did a good job (Sunday).”
Willis’ role figures to continue growing.
He’s capable of playing either safety spot and spelling Hooker or Clayton Geathers when called for. But he also seems to be pushing for a starting role of his own.
As the rookie gains confidence and experience, he’s likely to see more and more snaps.
Not that he’s likely to tout himself in any way.
Part of Willis’ maturity is showing the proper deference to his veteran teammates.
“Inevitably, it’s their team,” he said. “They’re the ones that got hot last year and made the playoff run. We’re just coming in, learning from them, gaining their trust and showing that we can be a part of it.”
Plays like Sunday’s big stop go a long way toward making that case.
But Willis also understands he still has plenty of room to grow.
He’s kept a similar film-watching schedule as his college days, but he’s in the football facility more often now and is able to take advantage of more hours for preparation.
He’s also trying to soak in as much knowledge as he can from those around him. His teammates might not view him as a rookie anymore, but Willis is determined not to skip any steps.
“I take (compliments) very well, but I still kind of take the mindset, as far as learning, that I am (a rookie) and just try to get as much information from those guys as possible,” he said. “But when I’m on the field, it really don’t matter what year you are as long as you can go out there and play, and that’s what I try to do.”
His play speaks volumes.
Coaches are always looking to see if young players will shy away from the big stage. When the game is on the line, will the rookie still make plays?
Sunday’s tackle was an affirmative answer from Willis, but it came as little surprise to those who know him best.
“That’s huge, but we’ve seen that from him,” head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s practiced well. It’s funny, for a rookie and a young guy, he has a maturity level about him that you just trust him. You trust him to make those kinds of plays.”
