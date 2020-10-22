INDIANAPOLIS – It was the first week of training camp practice, and there was a developing situation at the line of scrimmage.
The offense only had 10 players in the formation, and quarterback Philip Rivers was loudly calling for another wide receiver to join the fray. Undrafted rookie De’Michael Harris bounced into the slot, and the snap went off without further incident.
Harris didn’t have to volunteer last week.
The versatile speedster was elevated from the practice squad and made his NFL debut with three catches for 29 yards in the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-27 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s been a dream of mine to play in the NFL, so after I made that first catch, it was just really big for me,” Harris said during a recent video call. “It was a big moment for me, first catch, first down. I’m No. 12, 12-yard gain. I don’t know it’s just God talking to me. It’s just a blessing to be out there.”
Harris’ first reception officially went for 13 yards, but it’s understandable if he has No. 12 on the mind.
His appearance in the jersey – he wore No. 5 on the practice squad – caused murmurs across social media Sunday. The number, of course, was most recently worn in Indianapolis by former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.
Harris didn’t choose the jersey. It was given to him out of necessity. The other numbers in the 80s or teens – the set receivers are eligible to wear – are already in use or retired.
He technically could have worn No. 87 (Reggie Wayne) or No. 88 (Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison), but neither number has been issued in years and both would have resulted in a far louder outcry than No. 12.
Harris, of course, is well aware of his number’s legacy. He’s just far more focused on building the necessary chemistry with the team’s current quarterback.
Last week, that included squeezing in extra throws any time there was an opportunity during practice.
“It’s a big step for me, gaining the trust of my teammates, especially Phil,” Harris said. “Phil has been doing it for over 15 years now. He’s a wily vet. So whatever I can learn from these guys – the receiver room, they just put their arms around me teaching me the ins and outs of everything. I’m just taking it all in and just trying to keep building that trust with my teammates.”
Harris spent a lot of time in training camp with two receivers in particular – Parris Campbell and former Clemson star Artavis Scott, who is currently a free agent. The connection with Campbell in particular is interesting because it was an injury to the 2019 second-round pick that most directly paved the way for Harris to the active roster.
Ever since Campbell went down with a knee injury early in a Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis has been searching for ways to replace his unique skill set. A running back in high school, Campbell has sub 4.3-second speed in the 40-yard dash and the ability to make plays on the outside, in the slot and from the backfield.
A multi-time Mississippi state track champion, Harris reportedly was timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a camp at Mississippi State while still a high school athlete. After two years in junior college, he played both running back and wide receiver at Southern Miss – totaling 887 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns last year as a senior.
Harris didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day – like so many others – was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So teams didn’t get the kind of hands-on look they prefer.
During the draft process, some teams saw Harris as a running back. The Colts consistently viewed him as a wide receiver.
Once he went undrafted, it was an easy decision to sign with Indianapolis.
“It’s definitely how I envisioned myself being used coming into the league,” Harris said of his role. “This is a great system for me. (Offensive coordinator) Nick Sirianni, (Head) coach Frank Reich, they’re doing a great job drawing the plays up and putting me in good positions to be successful. And (wide receivers) coach (Mike) Groh teaching me new techniques, stuff like that is really helping.”
Sunday was a solid start for the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder, but he knows there’s plenty of work left to do.
Second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to return after the bye, increasing the level of competition for roster spots at wide receiver. Not that Harris is likely to take notice.
Just as he did on that early August day in training camp, the 22-year-old receiver is always willing to jump into the mix whenever the opportunity arises.
“I talk to my dad just about every day,” Harris said. “He just tells me, ‘Keep churning.’ Whether it’s being elevated like I was last week or just chipping away on the practice squad, man, I’m just trying to get better day by day.”
