ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's basketball team continued its slump Wednesday with a 65-42 loss against Rose-Hulman at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The Ravens (15-9, 10-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) shot just 28% from the field (14-of-50) and turned the ball over 24 times in their worst offensive performance of the season.
"Turnovers was the story again (Tuesday)," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We really did a pretty good job of executing our defensive game plan but ended up with a possession deficit of 19. That's just not a sustainable way to be competitive in ballgames."
Anderson has lost three straight games overall, but this one stings more because it was the final home game for five seniors.
Phil Bessick, Maurice Knight, Dalton DuBois, Austin Lyons and Francis Uzorh were honored during the annual senior night ceremony.
Knight, a former Frankton star, led the Ravens with 13 points and tied for the team-lead with nine rebounds. Former Lapel star Lyons finished with three points in five minutes in his last home game.
After a back-and-forth start, Fred Shropshire hit a 3-pointer with 9:20 remaining in the first half to cut the Ravens' deficit to 18-16. Anderson didn't score again for more than six minutes.
By the time the Ravens got back on the board, the Fightin' Engineers (13-9, 9-7) led 25-17. The advantage grew to 32-19 at intermission and peaked at 52-29 with 9:58 to play in the game, holding in that area to the finish.
Rose-Hulman converted 21 points off Anderson's turnovers, held a 32-12 advantage in the paint and won the battle of the benches 46-19.
All three of the Engineers' double-digit scorers came off the bench, led by Terry Hicks with 15 points. Trey Wurtz added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Dillon Duff finished with 10 points.
Rose-Hulman shot 40.6% (26-of-64) from the field, 2-of-13 from 3-point range and 11-of-22 at the free-throw line.
Shropshire finished with eight points for the Ravens, who also got nine rebounds from Tate Ivanyo.
Anderson closes the regular season Friday at Manchester (8-15, 7-9). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
