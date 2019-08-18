ANDERSON — Local driver Ronnie Rose had not finished a late model race all season, but some of that sting was removed with a victory at Anderson Speedway.
Through a series of mechanical and on-track mishaps, Rose was having nothing but bad luck in 2019. He led the final 32 laps Saturday to win the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model Triple Crown 100.
The early lead was taken by defending McGunegill Engine Performance champion Jeff Marcum with Austin Coe and Brandon Varney in close pursuit.
There was no change in the running order for the first 48 laps when the second caution flag waved when fast-qualifier Billy Hutson made contact with the Turn 3 wall.
That put Rose, who started ninth in the field, in the top five for the first time.
On the restart, Varney moved into the second spot when there was a string of caution flags between Laps 63 and 73 including a spin by Varney on the front straight.
Rose moved into the second position on Lap 67 with an inside pass of Coe entering Turn 1 and, following another caution flag on Lap 68, was able to power around the outside of Marcum entering Turn 1.
Marcum’s night ended on Lap 73 when he spun in Turn 3 and was collected by the car of Jaren Crabtree.
For the next 12 laps, Coe was applying pressure on Rose for the top spot until he spun on Lap 91, setting up a nine-lap run to the finish.
Rose won by .28 of a second over Casston Everidge and Varney.
“It was my chance to grab the lead,” Rose said of the outside pass of Marcum. “We just wanted to finish a race. So winning takes some of the sting out. The car was tight in the center of the corners at the finish so I appreciate everyone racing me clean.”
LEGENDS
For the fifth consecutive year, Ohio driver Zach Miller won the Fritz/Dietzen Memorial for the Legends cars.
With the victory, Miller has tied Daniel Moyes III with five victories in the biggest race of the year for the division. Moyes won five in a row, starting in 2008.
Caleb Heady jumped into the lead at the start of the 50-lap race that was broken into two segments.Tristan Burkaski and Miller were running close behind with Sam Butler and John Robbins in the mix.
Miller got inside of Burkaski on Lap 13 on the front straight and four laps later got inside of Heady coming off the fourth corner to take the lead.
Miller led from there to the finish, with Heady finishing 1.3 seconds back followed by Butler.
“Five in a row, that’s incredible,” Miller said in the Star Financial Victory Lane. “This is the biggest race in the Midwest, and I love racing on the high banks here.”
Miller is planning to return in 2020 to make it six in a row.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
