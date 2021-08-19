PENDLETON — Neither team was at full strength in Thursday’s Madison County volleyball championship rematch as Madison-Grant visited Pendleton Heights.
While several of the Arabians were playing out of position, senior Avery Ross was in her regular spot and helped lift PH to victory on a milestone night.
Ross pounded 27 kills — including the 1,000th of her career — and closed out the match with a six-point service run as Pendleton Heights defeated Madison-Grant in four sets, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12.
With much of her family in attendance, Ross’s eighth kill early in the second set gave her the mark — one that had been delayed by a season-ending injury a year ago — and brought out the balloons and homemade signs in the bleachers. She said reaching the plateau at home made for an extra memorable night.
“It was really special,” Ross said. “Even a lot of my friends’ parents brought stuff. That was really special.”
Ross has not arrived at this point only as a result of her remarkable athletic ability. She has worked hard and overcame adversity in the form of a leg injury that cut her junior season short and navigating a pandemic.
“When I think of her hitting that milestone, it’s unfortunate because she would have hit it last year, but she had that injury,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “She worked really hard to get and fix technique, and she’s jumping higher than she was the year before. ... I just think it’s a testament to the work she’s put in in the offseason.”
More of the offensive load has fallen on Ross this season due to the absences of junior hitters Hannah Grile and Whitney Warfel. But the Oakland University commit rose to the occasion against a quality Argylls team.
“There’s not too many six-rotation kids anymore,” Barksdale said. “The fact that she does so much from the back row, she’s a terminal, she brings so much and we get so many points from her.”
The Arabians trailed early before junior Ramsey Gary recorded a block and followed with a four-point service run to tie the first set at 14-14. An Ava Kate Phillips ace gave PH (3-0) its first lead at 17-16, and it never looked back for the first two sets.
Barksdale found out just two hours before the match she would be missing a third key player, as senior setter Olivia Wright was knocked out by contact tracing. With some reps in practice and a few precious minutes with the hitters before the match, Phillips stepped into the role and recorded 35 assists and led all players with four service aces.
“We came in here right at five and got maybe 15 minutes with the attackers,” Barksdale said. “She runs reps in practice, but it’s tough to come out here with an hour’s notice. I know nerves were there.”
Gary was also playing out of position. The Indiana University commit is the libero for the Arabians, but has moved to an outside hitter position early in the season and Thursday recorded six kills, two blocks, three assists and an ace while playing her usual strong defensive game.
“She’s just fearless,” Barksdale said of Gary. “She has great court awareness.”
M-G (1-1) was also missing a key player in junior middle hitter Alexis Baney, who is expected to return soon. Although her presence was missed at the net, some problems the Argylls had were not because of her absence.
“I think that was a big thing for us, but really we didn’t do our jobs in general,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “We made way too many mistakes that had nothing to do with Lexi being out, like service errors and hitting errors.”
Senior Katie Garringer helped power the Argylls to a third set win and finished with nine kills. Setter Gabby Rudy blocked Ross to give M-G a 24-20 lead and, after the Arabians saved three set points, Grace Holmberg closed out the set with one of her four kills.
Azmae Turner led M-G with 11 kills and two blocks.
PH controlled the fourth set throughout, with Ross serving out the last six points. During her run, she recorded two aces and sophomore Annie Canada put away back-to-back M-G over passes for two of her three kills.
Gabby Ennis added six kills for PH and matched Canada and Gary with two blocks each.
The Argylls will be home Saturday morning as they host an invitational while the Arabians will welcome Westfield to Pendleton on Monday evening.
