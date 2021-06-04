For a brief time this winter, the Indianapolis Colts considered a revolutionary shakeup of their offensive line.
After left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired, all options were on the table -- including moving three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to the outside.
There’s little doubt Nelson could do the job. He more than held his own at the position during a cameo appearance when Castonzo briefly left a game against the Las Vegas Raiders last year.
But would he be as effective at tackle as he is at guard? Would it be worth sacrificing a Hall of Fame caliber player on the interior for perhaps an above average player on the edge?
In the end, the Colts determined the risk wouldn’t be worth the reward.
“When we said that we were considering all options – which was considering moving Quenton out there to left tackle – that’s a fair statement,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “It was a true statement. That was not an option that we wanted to do right from the very start. As (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I and the staff talked about it, it was a legitimate option.
“But you’ve got a guy who is one of the best left guards in the game. Maybe he will end up being one of the best ever. Talk about sticking your neck out. That would be sticking your neck out – moving one of the best at his position and taking him off of that position.
“We did want to do everything we could to keep him at left guard. We were keeping the option open to put him out there, but we knew we were going to work pretty hard against that.”
Everyone seems pleased with the result.
Former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher was signed to take the left tackle spot and is expected to be healed from an Achilles’ tendon injury sometime in the second month of the season.
And Nelson is staying at left guard, serving as an anchor for one the NFL’s best and most consistent offensive lines.
“I definitely wanted to stay at left guard, but I was going to do whatever the team required me to do,” Nelson said. “You just have to do what is required and help the team in any way possible to win games. So if that had me at left tackle or had me at left guard, I was going to do it.”
Indianapolis likely will lean on Nelson to help with the left tackle early in the season.
Sam Tevi, Will Holden and Julie’n Davenport will compete in the preseason to hold down the job until Fisher returns. Whoever earns the job will have the benefit of playing next to the league’s best left guard.
The Colts believe they can send extra help with a tight end lining up on that side often and running backs coming up to chip. But Nelson has been known to go above and beyond in fixing mistakes elsewhere on the offensive line.
Against the Minnesota Vikings last season, he peeled off his block and blindsided a free rusher steps away from quarterback Philip Rivers. At Notre Dame, he famously ran across the length of the offensive line to pick up an unblocked pass rusher against Georgia.
That’s a hefty insurance policy for whomever plays left tackle, and it goes beyond Nelson.
Mark Glowinski has proven to be a capable and efficient starter for three seasons at right guard – giving the Colts a pair of dependable anchors on the interior.
In fact, the quartet of Nelson, Glowinski, center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith has started together for the better part of the past three years. That’s rare continuity in a league where change is often the only constant.
And it could prove to be extremely valuable as the line breaks in both a new starting left tackle and a new quarterback.
“It takes a little bit of stress off of them,” Glowinski said, referring specifically to new quarterback Carson Wentz but speaking in terms that also apply to the left tackle. “They can just focus on what they have to do, and we can help them along the way. And if there is anything on our part that we can help them with or the communication that we do – us being on the same page is relieving for him.
“We’ve had somebody new (at quarterback) almost every year, so I think we understand and it’s easier for us. I don’t know how it is on their side, but I feel like we at least relieve them on our side of the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.