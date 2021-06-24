A year ago, Julian Blackmon was still trying to find his niche in the NFL.
The former Utah star was recovering from a major knee injury in the Pac-12 championship game, and the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all on-field spring workouts.
He knew his rehabilitation was ahead of schedule, but there was no way to test it on the field until training camp began for the Indianapolis Colts in August. From that point on, there was no stopping Blackmon.
He began individual work much earlier than expected and broke onto the active roster in Week 2 of the regular season. After former first-round pick Malik Hooker suffered a season-ending injury, Blackmon wound up starting 14 games and recording 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two critical interceptions.
His first pick sealed a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the second ended a late drive by the Chicago Bears in a tight road win.
It was a breakout performance for a player with star potential, but even the young safety himself didn’t necessarily see it coming.
“I didn’t really have any expectations in terms of expectations,” he said. “I just wanted to come in and do my part as a rookie and learn from the older guys and be the best I can from them, and that’s what I did – stayed mentally strong. I did all right.”
There certainly are raised expectations entering Year 2. In fact, the Colts believe they could have one of the best starting safety tandems in the league.
Blackmon joins Khari Willis atop what should be a competitive depth chart.
Special teams All-Pro George Odum, rookie Shawn Davis and free-agent addition Sean Davis headline the battle for the third safety spot, and veterans Ibraheim Campbell and Nick Nelson and a returning Rolan Milligan also could factor into the mix.
Odum has flashed ballhawk potential during cameo appearances in the defensive backfield while developing into one of the NFL’s best special teams tacklers. Shawn Davis, a fifth-round pick out of Florida, is seen as a physical thumper in the Clayton Geathers mold who could add a new dimension to the defense. And Sean Davis is a center fielder with five interceptions and 42 career starts in five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Campbell has appeared in 58 games with 15 starts for six different teams over six NFL seasons. He played in five games – all on special teams – for the Colts last year. Milligan played in 11 games with one start for Indianapolis in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season, and Nelson had 12 appearances with three starts for the Oakland Raiders in 2018-19.
It’s a deep group with a variety of skill sets that should make for significant roster competition.
Any player hoping to emerge from the jumble would do well to follow the examples set by Blackmon and Willis. It didn’t take either player long to announce himself as a rookie.
“I remember with Julian last year, he had the knee issue and he was going through all of that and also we put him in drills, and I’m standing there next to (safeties coach) Alan Williams and we have him side by side with the corners and we’re doing the break drills -- the movement drills that DBs do -- and we were looking at each other and like ‘Oh, my gosh, this guy is as good as a corner. He’s moving as quick and as fast as a corner,’” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “We knew right then he had that special quickness because you could see that on tape. He had the ball skills, and he was a ballhawk type of guy. So he proved that, and he’s going to prove it again. We just noticed his quickness right away.
“… with Khari, what we noticed right away was his instincts – his ability to process and then to really move fast to the football. After watching last year’s tape, he’s one of our best guys in terms of being able to be in a low zone and being able to break on a ball when it’s in the flat or in the curl zone. So he’s special that way, and we noticed that pretty quick about him, too.”
Shawn Davis turned the coaches’ heads this spring with this grasp of defensive concepts and instincts similar to Willis. It’s one reason he should be looked at as a potential roster sleeper.
But the players at the top also are focused on improvement. A healthy spring and full training camp should help unlock Blackmon’s full potential, and he’s put a particular focus this offseason on the mental aspects of the game.
For Willis, there’s an opportunity to become an even more forceful leader. That was one of his strengths coming out of Michigan State in 2019, and he’s quickly grown comfortable with speaking his mind in the locker room.
With the loss of veteran leaders in defensive end Justin Houston and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., Willis is prepared to assume more responsibility.
“I definitely embrace that role,” Willis said. “I feel like it’s just part of my personality. It’s something this team needs from me – great leadership in the backend. I think it comes in multiple different forms, and I’m just trying to master all of them.”
