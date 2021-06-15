No position on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster lost as much talent and production as defensive end this offseason.
Denico Autry signed with the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans, and Justin Houston remains available on the free agent market. In five combined seasons with Indianapolis, the pair tallied 39 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 62 quarterback hits.
The seven defensive ends currently on the Colts’ roster have combined for 29.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss and 70 quarterback hits across the entirety of their careers.
If Indianapolis is going to reach its goal of championship contention this fall, somebody must step forward on the edge.
The leading candidate is rookie Kwity Paye, taken with the 21st overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The former Michigan standout has a rare blend of athleticism, bend and high character that made him irresistible to the Colts.
Since he arrived on site at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the team has confirmed Paye also is a committed student of the game with a high football IQ.
“He has just been outstanding so far with us, working with the D-line coaches and everybody else,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “Some of the things that you look for – you say, ‘What makes him great? What are the examples of that?’ I would say (it’s) his attention to detail.
“You can tell when you ask him questions about a particular defense, he can dive into the detail and absorb that in a quick manner and be able to give it back out to us on the practice field. … That’s going to accelerate his play and accelerate him even faster. So we are excited about that.”
That’s no coincidence.
Paye dove into his playbook as soon as he received it after being drafted. He wanted to take in as much of the defense as possible so he’d be able to play fast on the field from Day 1.
He won’t simply be handed the role, but Indianapolis is comfortable with the idea of the 22-year-old starting opening week at right end. In fact, that is the expectation.
Paye believes the two weeks of on-field offseason activities with his teammates last month helped set the foundation for his career. For the first time in his life, football is the sole focus of his attention.
And he believes that will lead to rapid improvement.
“I feel like I always took pride in what I did on the football field,” Paye said. “Now I just get to be a better version of myself because I have more time in the day to really hone in on my craft.”
The Colts also are hoping to see a couple of other young players make a big leap.
Tyquan Lewis did it last year, finally enjoying a fully healthy season and turning in career highs with four sacks, 24 tackles and eight tackles for loss while splitting time at defensive tackle and defensive end.
He’s a frontrunner to start opposite Paye at left defensive end this fall, but Lewis still will be able to reduce inside in sub packages and on obvious passing downs.
Lewis’ primary competition should come from Kemoko Turay. The 25-year-old has shown flashes of his immense potential after being drafted in the second round in 2018, but a gruesome ankle injury limited him to just 11 games over the past two years.
Fully healthy going into the final year of his rookie contract, Turay knows this is a make-or-break season. Like Paye, he’s focusing on the details and trying to make the most of his opportunities.
“Just staying a lot more focused,” Turay said. “Focused on my ankle, focused on everything around – paying attention to the details of what’s going on during OTAs, getting closer with the boys. Control what I can control on my side on and off the field – asking questions about things I need help with.
“Just being a student of the game until I come back (for training camp).”
Ben Banogu has an even greater hill to climb.
A second-round pick out of TCU in 2019, he played just 10% of the defensive snaps last season and often was a healthy scratch.
Al-Quadin Muhammad was re-signed as a free agent and has carved out a role as a rotational pass rusher with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits over the past two seasons. The Colts also signed former Notre Dame standout Isaac Rochell – whose 9.5 career sacks are the most on the active roster – and have high hopes for rookie Dayo Odeyingbo once he recovers from a torn Achilles’ tendon, likely around mid-season.
So the clock is ticking for Banogu to make an impact. He spent part of his offseason training with All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and said last year’s struggles are not on his mind.
“Pretty plain and simple, just help the team win in any way possible,” Banogu said of the message he’s received from general manager Chris Ballard. “I think it’s the same message for every guy in this locker room. That’s my job.
“My job is to help the team do well on Sundays. I’m trying to help my team do that and help the D-line get to where we need to get to.”
