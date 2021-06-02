It would be easy for opponents preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts rushing attack to overlook Nyheim Hines this season. It also would be a mistake.
Despite the presence of two 1,000-yard rushers alongside him in the backfield, Hines remains an integral part of the offense. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, averaging career highs with 4.3 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per reception and scoring seven touchdowns.
His name even was floated by Colts owner Jim Irsay this offseason as a potential candidate for a contract extension. Hines is playing under the final year of his rookie deal and admitted he’s contemplated the possibility of a new contract.
But his primary focus remains on team goals.
“My job is to be the best player I can be and the best leader,” Hines said. “I think I took two big steps last year. I think as a runner I took a big step, and I think as a leader on this team I took a big step. So that’s what I’m looking forward to, just trying to lead because we have a lot of younger guys … I’m just trying to lead those guys and show them the right way. And that’s really what I’m focused on, just showing guys the right way and being the best player I can be.”
It won’t be easy to stand out in this backfield.
Jonathan Taylor was the best running back in the NFL over the final six games of his rookie season, rushing for 741 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He’ll be joined by the surprise return of Marlon Mack, who rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018-19 before suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury in the first half of the season opener at Jacksonville last year.
That injury and the resulting rehab depressed the 25-year-old’s market, and he signed a one-year deal for a fifth season in Indianapolis. He rushed for 26 yards on just four carries and caught three passes for 30 yards during his cameo appearance in 2020, allowing the briefest hint of his capabilities.
“I was so happy (Mack returned), especially watching his camp last year – I mean, I knew what was going to happen last year, he was going to go off,” Taylor said. “So, I’m just excited to see him back out there smiling, looking like a smooth operator like he is. It’s really exciting and really fun.”
The Colts believe they have a unique combination of rushers who will allow the team to keep fresh legs in the game and dictate tempo to opposing defenses. Behind Taylor, Mack and Hines, Indianapolis also returns dependable reserve Jordan Wilkins (951 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons) – who will try to hold off youngsters Deon Jackson, Benny LeMay and Darius Anderson in the final year of his rookie contract.
It could be a challenge to divide carries between the group, but it’s one the Colts welcome.
The strong bond between the running backs also makes the task easier.
“It’s definitely a great room,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Overall we have a great culture. But that room, those guys have been together for a long time now. Obviously, Jonathan (is) going into his second year, but they’ve meshed very well. They communicate well, they hang out together (and) they are all pulling for each other to have success.
“So just that support for one another, it’s great just having that in the room and they are all going to be great.”
In that spirit, none of the running backs is willing to concede a role to any other.
Taylor obviously will enter training camp as the lead back after rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. And Mack and Hines will look to put up eye-popping numbers that could pay off with bigger contracts next year.
But each man believes the internal competition will only serve to make him better.
Hines laughed at the idea Mack’s return might cost him opportunities following his breakout campaign.
“It’s the NFL,” he said. “I was excited personally to have Marlon back, but if Marlon didn’t come back they were gonna bring somebody else in. That’s just how it is. It’s competition. I’m not gonna ever run from competition, and that’s how all the guys are. … So I think really with us, we’ve all kind of swallowed our pride and realize that we’re used to getting 20 carries or a lot of touches, and we realize that we don’t need that.
“So I think we’re gonna make the most of our opportunity, and at least for me when they call (No.) 21 I know it’s showtime. And I think that’s what all those other guys say, too. When we get the chance, it’s time to go.”
