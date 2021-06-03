Braden Smith flies so far under the radar his name rarely even appears on most underrated player lists. But that could be changing soon for the Indianapolis Colts right tackle.
By all rights, Smith should have been a Pro Bowler in 2020. The days of elite pass rushers lining up exclusively on the quarterback’s blind side – commonly opposite the left tackle – are over.
Edge defenders are moving across the line of scrimmage, and offenses need two good pass protecting tackles to make it through unscathed. Few were better than Smith a year ago.
Despite facing a muderer’s row that included Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, Chicago’s Khalil Mack and Houston’s J.J. Watt (twice), Smith was not charged with a sack in 939 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s been quite a climb for a player drafted in the second round out of Auburn in 2018 to play right guard. And even if the national recognition has been slow in coming, Smith’s teammates fully appreciate his value.
Several players spoke up in Smith’s defense after he was left off the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But the humble 25-year-old mostly shrugged off the snub.
“I mean, it’s definitely nice knowing my teammates have my back and they believe in me,” Smith said. “At the end of the day I want them to trust me more than anything -- that I can get my job done. Every day, I’m coming in to prove myself and play the best I can to help my team win games. That’s the approach I take every day, just improve and get better.”
The spotlight figures to be a little brighter this fall.
Long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January, and the Colts passed on drafting a replacement before signing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher last month.
The catch, of course, is Fisher suffered an Achilles’ tendon injury while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game in January and is likely to miss at least the first three games of the regular season.
Sam Tevi, Will Holden and Julie’n Davenport will compete to hold down the left tackle spot until Fisher returns.
Tevi – who has 44 career starts over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers – is the clubhouse favorite. Holden acquitted himself well in an emergency start late last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers but didn’t make it out of the game healthy. And Davenport has 28 starts over four seasons with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.
The winner of that training camp battle also likely will serve as the swing tackle once Fisher is healthy. That was an area of emphasis during the offseason after injuries decimated the position in 2020.
For the critical Week 16 game at Pittsburgh, Castonzo was out with a knee injury and Smith was sidelined by COVID. Holden and journeyman Chaz Green started, and J’Marcus Webb was forced into the game after Holden was injured.
The line broke down in the second half, and the Colts coughed up a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 28-24 loss. That defeat was the difference between hosting a playoff game as AFC South champions and hitting the road against a very tough Buffalo Bills team that played for the AFC title.
Indianapolis is hoping improved depth will avoid a similar scenario this fall. And once Fisher is ready to join the mix, the team believes it could have the best offensive line in the league.
“You’re getting a veteran that has done it and has done it well,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “So we are going to be able to trust (Fisher) where we can just line up and no matter who is lined up over there – our philosophy always is to try and give them some help with a chip every now and again just to give them a breather, but at the same time we are going to be able to trust both sides with Braden on the other side, which is going to be huge to open up our offense.”
Fisher was part of a Super Bowl championship two years ago with Kansas City, and the Chiefs seemed to be well on the way to a repeat when he was injured last year.
The chance to join another contender played a big factor in the 30-year-old’s decision to sign with the Colts in the offseason.
The talent on the offensive line was a significant bonus.
“One of the huge things is the offensive line there – I mean, to be able to play next to the best left guard in the league (Quenton Nelson), I’m darn excited for that,” Fisher said. “But across the board, I mean, talented guys everywhere. We’ve got a great quarterback coming from Philly obviously, and I’m excited to build that chemistry with him and build the chemistry with the guys.
“But to be a part of that o-line group, I’m really chomping at the bit to get back to work. I’m looking forward to that. That is a big part of it, and I think we are going to have a lot of success.”
