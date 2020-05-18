INDIANAPOLIS — There is a widespread belief DeForest Buckner can fundamentally alter the Indianapolis Colts defense this season.
The all-pro defensive tackle plays the critical “three-technique” position, lining up over a guard and bringing pressure up the middle against opposing quarterbacks. It’s a spot manned by Warren Sapp on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl team, Tommie Harris on the Chicago Bears’ most recent NFC championship squad and “Booger” McFarland on the Colts’ own Super Bowl championship team.
It’s a position general manager Chris Ballard has been working hard to fill since his arrival in 2017, and he paid a hefty price to do so with the 26-year-old Buckner. Indianapolis traded the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers for Buckner, then handed him a four-year, $84 million contract extension that makes him the second-highest paid defensive lineman in the league by average annual salary.
“Whenever you have a defensive line – DeForest, Justin (Houston) and different guys up front – that can dominate their spot up front, it is easier to play linebacker and easier to play in coverage because everything is sped up and the line of scrimmage is changing for the run game,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “So there are a lot of things that are beneficial in having a really good three-technique. I know that we have talked about that as a franchise. I know it is so important to be able to have that.”
Buckner immediately becomes the leader of one of the deepest position groups on the roster.
CNHI Sports Indiana’s Roster Review resumes with a look at how the defensive tackles stack up this spring:
THE STARTERS
Buckner is locked in to one starting role, but the player beside him could change based on the situation.
Denico Autry has flexibility to play inside and out and could replace veteran Jabaal Sheard – who remains a free agent – at defensive end on early downs. In obvious passing situations, Autry could move back to the interior and join Buckner as a dangerous pass-rushing duo.
In base sets, it seems likely Grover Stewart will be the starting nose tackle. He had a breakout season in 2019, supplanting Margus Hunt as the starter and racking up career highs with 30 tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss.
Indianapolis likes to rotate the defensive linemen throughout a contest and keep fresh legs in the game. That will remain true this season, but Buckner has a history of playing on nearly every down.
And Eberflus seems willing to take advantage of that consistency.
“What is amazing to me is what he has done in terms of play – the percentage, I mean we are talking about high-80s, 90% of playtime,” Eberflus said. “The guy just plays, and he loves to play football. A couple of the guys that I know that have been around him contacted us right afterward and said, ‘You have no idea what you are getting in terms of a practice player, in terms of a reader and the impact he is going to have on your football team.’”
A NEW DAY
Buckner isn’t the only former 49ers defensive tackle in Indianapolis this year. Former Notre Dame captain and Warren Central star Sheldon Day also signed a one-year free agent deal with the Colts.
He could push Stewart and Autry for playing time depending on the situation, but he also provides a valuable rotational piece to the puzzle. In four years with the Niners and Jacksonville Jaguars, Day had 53 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 56 games with two starts.
Day’s relationship with Buckner goes back to when both players were 16 years old, and he believes their ability to play off one another could help the defense as a whole.
“It’s always good playing with somebody that you played with in the past,” Day said. “The chemistry will continue to grow, and hopefully we can spread it throughout the entire d-line.”
DEPTH PERCEPTION
Like Autry, Tyquan Lewis has flexibility at both end and tackle and could play inside or out based on the situation.
The rest of the depth chart at tackle will be filled out by rookies.
Penn State’s Robert Windsor was a sixth-round pick and is expected to begin his pro career as a nose tackle. He’ll be joined by a pair of undrafted free agents from smaller schools.
South Dakota’s Kameron Cline (6-foot-4, 283 pounds) and Wagner’s Chris Williams (6-2, 302) likely will battle for spots on the expanded practice squad.
