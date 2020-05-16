INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Kelly was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2019, and the 26-year-old center has fully established himself as a leader on one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines.
But the Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2020 season without another player on the roster who has snapped the ball to the quarterback in a regular-season game.
It’s a dicey proposition, given that injuries cost Kelly a total of 13 games over the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.
CNHI Sports Indiana’s Roster Review continues with a look at how the centers stack up this spring:
THE STARTER
There’s no question about Kelly’s ability in the middle of the offensive line.
The Colts’ massive turnaround up front began with the selection of the former Alabama star with the 18th overall pick in 2016. He’s been slowed at times by injuries – particularly shoulder and elbow ailments – but Kelly also has played through a great deal of pain.
He was brought in to be a leader and to help change the mindset of a unit that struggled mightily after the departure of long-time center Jeff Saturday. He brought a bully mentality to Indianapolis that only became more entrenched when left guard Quenton Nelson was taken with the sixth overall pick in 2018.
That duo will be as important as ever in 2020. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers lacks mobility but is well-regarded for his ability to read defenses quickly and get rid of the football efficiently. With Kelly and Nelson providing an interior pocket, Rivers should have the confidence to step up and provide that crucial half-second to allow receivers to finish their routes.
Indianapolis was the only team in the league to start the same five players for all 16 games last season, and that quintet returns intact this season.
That continuity was a major factor in Rivers’ decision to sign with the Colts this summer.
“I think the big part of Philip being here is Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Braden Smith, Mark Glowinski,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “Those guys are our studs.”
WILD CARD
Indianapolis liked a lot of what it saw from rookie Javon Patterson last spring.
But the seventh-round pick tore his ACL in a non-contact practice and was placed on season-ending injured reserve in June.
In many ways, that adds the former Ole Miss standout to this year’s rookie class.
He was competing a year ago with a group that included veterans Evan Boehm, Josh Andrews and Joe Haeg for the role as Kelly’s primary backup. But he’ll be the leading candidate entering training camp this year, barring any additional roster moves.
Boehm was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the start of the 2019 regular season, and Andrews (New York Jets) and Haeg (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) signed elsewhere as free agents this spring.
The Colts were confident a year ago Patterson could make a full return from the injury, and the lack of additions at his position speak to the fact that mentality hasn’t changed significantly.
“Tough break for him, but one of the things we know about Javon: a high-character guy,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said last June. “We've talked to him and will give him all the support he needs.”
DEPTH PERCEPTION
There are no other centers listed on the roster – aside from Nelson, for whom the designation exists only to allow him to wear his preferred No. 56 jersey.
Veteran Jake Eldrenkamp has some preseason experience at center, though the Colts view the 26-year-old more as a reserve guard. Rookie Danny Pinter also could be used at center in an emergency, though the Ball State right tackle’s only snaps at the position came during practices leading up to the NFLPA All-Star game.
If Patterson struggles during the preseason, this could be a spot to target when cuts happen following training camp around the league.
