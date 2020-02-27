WEST LAFAYETTE – Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee was hoping for a better showing in his homecoming game against rival Purdue.
A former McCutchen standout from Lafayette, the 6-foot, 170-pound Phinisee struggled with foul trouble early and finished with just seven points and one assist in IU’s 57-49 loss to the Boilermakers on Thursday night.
“We played really hard, but at the end of the day, shots didn’t fall,” Phinisee said. “Credit to Purdue. They had a great atmosphere here, and they played really hard.”
Phinisee picked up his second foul at the 3:56 mark of the first half with Indiana down 18-15, and IU struggled without his ballhandling and on-ball defense late in the first half. Purdue closed the half on an 11-5 run to take a 29-20 lead into halftime.
Phinisee’s best stretch came in the second half, when he knifed through the line for a layup and then followed the next possession with a 3-pointer, scoring five straight points to cut Purdue’s lead to 36-25. But Phinisee was unable to get into a consistent groove shooting, going 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range.
“Coaches were telling us to stay aggressive,” Phinisee said.
It was a tough day for all of IU’s guards as the Hoosiers finished with just six assists to 13 turnovers, shooting 25.4 percent from the floor and 20.8 percent from 3-point range.
“At the end of the day, when shots aren’t falling, the best thing you can do is play hard,” Phinisee said.
DO IT FOR LUCE
Sophomore forward Trevion Williams was asked about Purdue picking up its seventh straight win against rival Indiana. For the Boilermakers, the win snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game losing streak at home, keeping their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Williams, who scored a team-high 19 points, said there was motivation to send walk-on senior guard Tommy Luce off an a positive note against the Hoosiers.
“It’s about our program,” Williams said. “Tommy Luce, who is 7-0 against IU, we’re trying to do our best to play hard for our seniors, send them out on a great note. It’s not about me. It’s about our team and getting better every day.”
Indiana hasn’t beaten Purdue since a 77-73 win on Feb. 20, 2016, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and hasn’t won at Mackey Arena since routing Purdue 97-60 on Jan. 30, 2013. Purdue has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the schools.
Indiana senior forward De’Ron Davis said it’s not time to dwell on being swept by the Boilermakers in a season series again. Indiana is still in position to make an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2016 if it can win games down the stretch, beginning Sunday at Illinois.
“We’re just staying together,” Davis said. “We’re not focusing on the losses. Everything that matters is the wins. We’re just focusing on the next one.”
ETC.
Purdue's seven-game win streak against Indiana is its longest since 1968-72. … The seven straight wins are tied for the fifth-longest streak in school history. … Purdue has won five straight games at Mackey Arena against Indiana, coming by a total of 68 points. … The Boilermakers improved to 14-1 against Indiana under current coach Matt Painter when holding the Hoosiers under 69 points.
