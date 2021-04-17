PENDLETON -- The Madison-Grant Argylls held off a furious Elwood rally late to capture the fifth place game of the Madison County softball tournament with a 7-6 win over the Panthers.
Earlier in the day, Lapel routed Liberty Christian 18-0 in five innings to snap a five-game losing skid and take seventh place.
M-G (3-3) struck first with a run in the second inning as Katie Duncan singled in Sydney Duncan.
Elwood took the lead in the bottom of the frame on an RBI groundout by Allison Johnson and a wild pitch that allowed Jaleigh Crawford to score.
The score remained 2-1 until the Argylls struck for three runs in the top of the fourth. Chelsea Bowland was hit by a pitch to force Sydney Duncan across with the tying run, and Daya Greene followed with a two-run single to put M-G on top 4-2.
Singles by Chelsea Parker in the fifth and Zoe Barnett in the sixth extended the lead to 6-2. The Panthers closed the gap with two in the bottom of the sixth as Olivia Shannon scored on a double steal and Johnson singled to drive in Crawford.
Katie Duncan drove in an important insurance run in the top of the seventh with a groundout to score Maddy Moore.
That proved to be the game winner for the Argylls. Nevaeh Powell led off the seventh with a home run for the Panthers. One out later, Makenzie Cornwell walked and advanced to third on a passed ball and a Shannon single.
Cornwell scored on a passed ball, but Shannon was thrown out trying to advance to third before the Argylls got the final out when Elizabeth Lee struck out Alivia Boston to end the game.
An Ashlynn Allman grand slam highlighted a 12-run second for Lapel (3-5).
The Bulldogs also got two RBI apiece from Krystin Davis, Chloe Tucker and Madi Carpenter in the victory.
Davis and Avery Bailey combined to strike out eight Lions and held Liberty Christian (0-3) to just a pair of Anna Blower singles.
