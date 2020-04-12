Two area track and field athletes who have had their spring season taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue their athletic careers at the college level next year.
Elwood’s Kelsey Ruder will compete for the Grace College track and field team, and Anderson Prep’s Micah Grannan will do the same at Trine University while also running cross country in the fall.
After a fourth-place sectional run, Ruder advanced to the Marion track regional last season in the 300-meter hurdles, where she placed 14th. She also placed 13th in the 100 hurdles and 18th in the discus throw at the Marion sectional last season. She will be focused on the hurdles events at Grace.
Ruder also excelled for the Panthers' volleyball team in the fall, leading Elwood with 58 aces, and was second in kills with 87. She added 21 blocks and 171 digs last season. Although she did not play basketball as a senior, she scored 2.5 points per game for Elwood as a junior.
Ruder plans to major in biology with a criminal justice minor and hopes to become a forensic analyst with the Indiana State Police.
Grannan has a similar plan at Trine as he will study forensic science.
But, instead of clearing hurdles, he will run distance events for the Thunder.
Grannan placed 34th at the Pendleton Heights cross country sectional last fall, qualifying him to advance to regional for the second straight season, where he finished 51st overall. He placed 16th at the Madison County meet as a senior.
At the Mount Vernon sectional last spring, Grannan garnered 15th in the 3,200 meters and was part of APA’s seventh-place 4x800 relay team.
He also played in 19 games for the APA basketball team this season.
Grannan is a 10-year member of 4H and holds certifications in Hazmat First Responder Operations, Hazmat First Responder Awareness, Firefighter I and II and is working toward certification as an EMT.
He has been accepted into Trine’s Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
