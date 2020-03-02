Frankton's miraculous run to the Class 2A state finals this postseason was certainly the highlight of the just concluded girls basketball season.
It was the brightest and most visible example of what can only be regarded as a resurgence for the sport in this area.
In 2020, there were three sectional champions -- Daleville, Frankton and Shenandoah -- compared to none in 2019. It was the Broncos' first title, while the Raiders took it a step further and advanced to the regional championship game before falling to No. 1 Triton Central.
Anderson won its third straight Madison County championship, improved its win total by six games and played for a sectional championship for the first time since 2014.
Anderson Prep had its greatest season, winning 14 games, including its first Madison County Tournament game win.
There were many individual accomplishments of note as well.
Four area players reached the 1,000-point milestone.
Savannah Prewett was already APA's all-time leading scorer and reached the 1,000-point plateau in January.
Prior to that, three got there as juniors. Reigning area player of the year Tyra Ford of Anderson and Shenandoah teammates Erikka Hill and Kathryn Perry all did so. Perry and Hill are likely to finish their careers as 1-2 on the Raiders all-time list while Ford could make a run as the Tribe's best ever.
Heather Pautler took over as the Broncos' all-time leader, also as a junior, and should reach the 1,000-point scoring mark early next season.
Also returning next year is Alexandria playmaker Reece VanBlair, who should also reach that mark.
Three area players -- Hill, Jaleigh Crawford of Elwood,and Elena Tufts of Liberty Christian -- averaged a double-double this season, and Pautler did not miss by much.
Even some teams who struggled to get into the win column showed signs of future improvement. Both Madison-Grant and Elwood got better game by game, and LC was playing very well late in the year.
In addition to almost the entire Frankton junior varsity squad, particularly Haylee Niccum and Launa Hamaker, there were several freshmen who showed themselves to be potential future stars. Whitney Warfel (Pendleton Heights), Deannaya Haseman (Lapel) and Daya Greene (M-G) in particular stood out to me.
There were several reasons this year was such an improvement, but two sit at the top of the list to me.
First of all, we had no first-year coaches. All 11 teams started and finished the year with experience guiding the ship. That matters.
And secondly, the players grew up.
Last year, most teams were dominated by youngsters -- sophomores and juniors leading the way. This year, they got older, stronger, smarter and better.
And, as loaded as the area's junior class is, I think it could be even better next year.
And who knows? Some team may come off a subpar season with a ton of talent and make a Frankton-like postseason run.
I'm looking at you, Alexandria.
