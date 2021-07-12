BLOOMINGTON – Greg Schiano is in the midst of building Rutgers into a competitive Big Ten program.
The Scarlet Knights made strides in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, beginning with an upset at Michigan State that snapped a 21-game conference losing streak. Rutgers also posted wins at Purdue and at Maryland to wind up 3-6 in nine games, all within the league. Three of the six losses for Rutgers were by one score or less, including a 48-42 overtime loss at home against Michigan.
Entering Year 2 in his second stint as Rutgers' head coach, Schiano’s squad brings back 19 starters, including 11 on an offense that scored 20 or more points eight times in nine games under coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers not only returns starting quarterback Noah Vedral (1,253 passing yards, nine TDs, eight interceptions), but starting running back Isaih Pacheco (515 yards, three TDs) and top receiver Bo Melton (47 catches, 638 yards, six TDs) as well. On defense, Rutgers brings back Olskunle Fatukasi, who emerged as one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten last season with 101 tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Here’s an early outlook for Rutgers heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Michael Dwumfour was a road grader inside who will need to be replaced on the interior of the offensive line. Running back Kay’ron Adams (159 yards, one rushing TD), playing behind Pacheco, transferred to UMass. Safety Brendon White was a leader in the secondary last season, posting 40 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Patrice Rene, a transfer from North Carolina, is an experienced cover cornerback with 26 career starts who brings playmaking ability (two interceptions, 12 pass breakups) to the secondary. Wide receiver Joshua Youngblood, a transfer from Kansas State, returned three kickoffs for TDs as a freshman in 2019 to earn Big 12 special teams player of the year honors. Youngblood will join junior Aron Cruickshank, who returned a kickoff for a TD against Purdue last season, as another special teams weapon. Ifeayni Maijeh, a transfer defensive tackle from Temple, will add depth on the defensive front.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
Rutgers was 0-5 at home last season, perhaps impacted by limited fans at SHI Stadium. Protecting home field needs to be a priority for the Scarlet Knights this season. Rutgers gets Ohio State and Wisconsin at home, but games at Michigan, Indiana and Northwestern won’t be easy, along with a non-conference tilt at Syracuse. Qualifying for a bowl is possible if the offense continues to progress and some transfers make an impact on defense and special teams.
