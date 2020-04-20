ANDERSON — Liberty Christian’s Maddy Harmon is a three-sport athlete, was the 2019 volleyball Elite 11 representative for the Lions and was a finalist at the 2019 THB Sports Awards for Comeback Athlete of the Year.
As a junior, Harmon played just six games for the softball team due to injury and hit .263. As a sophomore, the middle infielder hit .351 with three doubles, 19 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
During the 2019-20 basketball season, Harmon averaged 9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals.
An all-area setter for the Lions, Harmon will play volleyball at Indiana University-East in Richmond, where she will study elementary education and sports marketing.
Here is her senior letter:
“Coming into this year, I had many expectations. I was so excited to get to play the sports I loved with some of my favorite people. Never did I expect to be cut short an entire season of one of those sports and so many other senior year memories.
“Liberty Christian’s softball team was solid this year. We had great players all over the field. Most of the team, if not all, were anticipating another PAAC conference championship title and were praying for a sectional title that many believed we would earn. The team was confident entering this season. I knew the second we all got together for the first practice that we were excited to go out and make Liberty history.
“Sadly, we were unable to get that chance.
“One of the hardest parts about this season being canceled was the fact that I did not get to play most of last season either due to an ACL tear during 2018-2019 basketball season. I was only able to play in a few games last season, which was tough itself. I never could have dreamed something like this was possible.
“My heart is broken. It is broken not only because I was unable to have a senior softball season, but it is broken for all of the seniors who also did not get a spring sports season. I am deeply sorry for everyone who has been affected by the pandemic.
“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the journey. Thank you to all of the coaches who were unable to coach this season. Thank you to the umpires who were unable to call strikes and balls. Thank you to those who ran scoreboard and worked in the concession stands. Thank you all for your generosity and kind hearts. You are appreciated more than you realize. Thank you to all of my teammates and friends. I love you all. I enjoyed every moment of my four years in athletics and would not trade any of them for anything. Liberty Christian, thank you for so many unforgettable memories. You will be missed.
“#10out”