ANDERSON—Sean Paige’s entire world changed on July 9, 2020.
While the rest of the world was coming to grips with life in a pandemic, Sean’s older brother Vonta was murdered as a result of gang violence in his hometown of Chicago.
Vonta was more than a brother to Sean, he was the reason the 6-foot-8 Anderson graduate wanted to play basketball and the reason he fell in love with basketball.
And the trauma that came from losing Vonta is the reason Sean—then getting ready for his junior year--decided he was going to quit the game he loved.
“He and I were close-knit and he actually played basketball and I wanted to be like him,” Sean said. “I didn’t want to play anymore, it affected me that much. I had an AAU tournament that week and I didn’t even go. I was done.”
Enter Paige’s cousin Dominic Ingram, an assistant with the Anderson basketball program. After learning that Paige was no longer playing, he convinced Sean’s family—father Corie Paige and stepmother Dana Paige—to leave that violence behind and come to Anderson. He asked the talented Paige to give hoops another try with the Indians.
“Come out here and try it,” Paige recalls Ingram saying to his father. “I wanted to play my junior year, but Illinois wouldn’t clear me. And now, here we are.”
Although he was not permitted to play as a junior—the IHSAA had ruled the transfer ineligible—he was with the team, coaches, and supporting personnel all season. Paige says thanks to coach Donnie Bowling and his wife Monet, assistant coach Jamarkus Gorman, Stacey Woods and others, he felt like it was a perfect fit.
He had found a positive new family dynamic, even if there was a little basketball culture shock at the outset.
“At first, I was upset with myself because I couldn’t come to terms with Indiana fundamental basketball, in Chicago everyone runs,” Paige said. “I had to change my attitude and my persona. I could be the person I wanted to be, the person I portray. I could be a regular kid in high school. It was really eye-opening to me to come here and work on basketball.”
Joining an already talented team, Paige made a difference in his one year at Anderson. He averaged 9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and provided an intimidating post presence as the Indians went on to capture the Madison County championship and an undefeated North Central Conference title.
Without the move to Anderson, Paige is not sure which direction his life path would have taken. He is sure he would have never played basketball again and he doubts that he would have graduated high school or attended college—he will be playing at Central State University in Ohio this fall—and concedes that it is possible, even likely, that he would have found himself navigating the same dangerous lifestyle that cost his beloved brother his life.
“It’s definitely possible, especially after seeing my brother get killed,” Paige said. “Without coach Bowling, Ingram and my parents keeping my head on right, it was a large possibility that I could have fallen into something like that.
“Coming to Anderson and playing basketball, now I can’t really see my life without basketball,” he added. “Anderson really changed my life, changed it for the better.
Sean's mother Frances Herndon still resides in the Chicago area.
Vonta’s murder has not yet been solved.