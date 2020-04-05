ANDERSON — This week saw two more college commitments, one choice made by a multi-sport star and another by a four-time state finalist who will be continuing a family tradition.
Liberty Christian senior Maddy Harmon announced on social media she will be attending Indiana University-East in Richmond and playing volleyball, while Pendleton Heights senior Patience Sakeuh confirmed via email she will continue her track and field career at Taylor University in Upland.
Sakeuh will be the fourth member of her family to compete at Taylor, following older sisters Princess and Plenseh-Tay and brother Matt.
Sakeuh qualified for the state finals as a sophomore, placing a surprising third in the 300-meter hurdles. But she was just giving a taste of what she would accomplish as a junior.
In 2019, Sakeuh advanced to the state finals in three events, the 100 and 300 hurdles and the long jump, and was seeded for a podium finish in all three. She was seeded third in the long jump, fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. But, after placing fourth in the 100 hurdles, an injury slowed her performance in the last two, and she placed 15th in the 300 hurdles and 22nd in the long jump.
Sakeuh is undecided on a major but is leaning toward International Business and Sports Management.
Harmon played basketball and softball in addition to being the setter for the volleyball team.
She played both basketball and volleyball this school year after injuring her knee during the 2018-19 hoops season. Her volleyball statistics are not available, but she did average 9.2 points and 2.6 steals and led the Lions basketball team with 2.5 assists per game.
As a sophomore, she hit .351 with three doubles and 19 RBI on the softball diamond.
A participant in the LC sports marketing class who conducts athlete interviews for the school’s website, Harmon is planning on majoring in elementary education with a minor in sports marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.