No. 2-seeded Houston is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1984.
The Cougars defeated No. 11 Syracuse 62-46 on Saturday night in the Sweet 16 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Houston (27-3) draws No. 12 Oregon State on Monday in the Midwest Regional final.
The Orange’s 46 points scored set a school record for the least in an NCAA Tournament game.
“We trust in ourselves, we trust in the system that our coaches have built here and just go by the system,” Houston’s DeJon Jarreau said after the win. “Once you do that, everything else happens for itself."
Saturday’s win was Houston’s 10th consecutive, a streak that spans back to Feb. 18.
Houston’s Quentin Grimes led all scorers with 14 points. Teammates Justin Gorham and Jarreau added 13 points and 12 points, respectively. Gorham added 10 rebounds.
Houston outscored Syracuse 10-0 during the last four-and-a-half minutes of the first half to take a 30-20 lead into the break.
Syracuse (18-10) made just six of 24 attempts from the field through the first 20 minutes for a meager 25%, but it controlled the glass. Syracuse was 1-of-10 (10%) on attempts from 3-point range in the opening half.
“They were good defensively,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “They took it away from us. We had some opportunities. We should have been able to finish something, but a lot of that was their defense, and you have to give them credit for that.”
Syracuse won the rebound battle, 23-18. The Orange only tallied three offensive rebounds during the first 20 minutes.
The Orange went nearly eight minutes without scoring a point in the second half, as Houston extended its lead to 11 points. Joseph Girard III broke through with a jumper at the 4:55 mark to trim the Cougars’ lead to 50-41.
Gorham gave Houston a three-point play with just under four minutes remaining after drawing a foul. Gorham’s and-one shot put Houston ahead 53-43 with 3:49 left to play. Gorham added two free throws 30 seconds later, and Jarreau on the ensuing possession swiped the basketball from Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond before coasting to the other end of the court and making a two-handed slam to give Houston a 15-point advantage.
Syracuse shot 14-of-50 (28%) from the field, making just eight second-half baskets after connecting on six during the first half. The Orange was 5-for-23 from behind the arc.
Buddy Boeheim and Joseph Girard III each finished with 12 points apiece for the Orange. Boeheim recorded 30 and 25 points in Syracuse’s first two tournament games.
Boeheim was 3-of-13 from the field and 1-of-9 from 3-point range against the Cougars.
“Buddy’s really good off the ball,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “You watch him the first two games, he got open a lot ducking in and out of those screens. The key is you have to stay outside his hips.”
Houston defeated Cleveland State (87-56) and Rutgers (63-60) to secure its spot in the weekend’s Sweet 16. The Cougars will meet an Oregon State team that defeated Loyola-Chicago 65-58 earlier Saturday. The Pac-12 tournament champions are led by guard Ethan Thompson, who is averaging 20.3 points through three tournament contests.
Monday’s Elite Eight appearance is the first since 1982 for Oregon State.
