ANDERSON – The Carl D. Erskine Award of Excellence is given out each year to a special Anderson University baseball player who graduated the past spring.
Traditionally, many winners make the trek back from a new location where they have often taken residence to pursue a career their college degree helped them earn.
This year’s winner, Branton Sanders, like the others, graduated in the spring. Unlike most others, Sanders is back at AU working on a master’s degree and getting ready for his senior season of baseball due to an injury that sidelined him last season.
“Branton has had more adversity to deal with the past two years than most players have in a college career,” said AU assistant coach Brandon Schnepp. “He leads, he cares and he puts the team ahead of himself. He is a most deserving winner of this award.”
Sanders is hitting .331 for his career with an on-base percentage of around .440. He also averages nearly one stolen base per game.
“This is a great privilege,” said Sanders. “I am blessed to be on this list of so many great players who previously won this award. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my parents who were just perfect for me or without my teammates who have supported me. My three roommates are now like brothers to me.”
But the winner wasn’t always headed on such a path.
“He always wanted to be a college player, but he never really had the work ethic in high school,” said Sanders' father, Adam, who was a professional player. “I would ask him if he wanted to go out and field some grounders. I never wanted to be someone who pushed him into any sports.”
But when Branton reached AU, he began to see what it would take to get where he wanted to go.
“In high school, I was one of those people who got by on talent,” said the Raven first baseman. “When I got (to AU) and saw all of the talented men we had here, I knew I would have to work.”
So he put in the long hours, changed his diet and became one of the team’s best players.
Now he has the unique chance to play a season for the Ravens as the Erskine Award winner, and he intends to make the most of it. His rehab has gone well, and he feels he will physically be ready.
But he also has a perspective on the season and beyond.
“When it is all over and I look back on my time at Anderson University, it won’t be the wins and losses or the stats or the awards,” said Sanders. “It will be the people I have met and the experiences I have had that will stand out.”
The award is named for former Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine, who also was head coach of the Ravens for 12 years after his retirement as a player.
Erskine was on hand for the presentation and said, “For 50 years, Anderson University had just two baseball coaches. Me for 12 years and Don Brandon for 38. But for all I have done, the best achievement is being married to Betty for 72 years come this month. Nothing has topped that.”
